Apartment List
/
CO
/
aurora
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

138 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Saddle Rock Golf Club
14 Units Available
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1404 sqft
Canyons at Saddle Rock provides quick access to Saddle Rock Golf Club and E-470. These apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property is a green, pet-friendly community with a pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1415 sqft
Move-in-ready homes surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens, opposite park. Carpets, ceiling fans, extra storage and refrigerator. Swimming pool, dog park, garage and hot tub all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Tallyn's Reach
51 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1518 sqft
Spacious homes surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. Units include kitchen islands, granite counters and laundry. Enjoy on-site fire pit, community garden and gym. Right near E-470.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Aurora Highlands
54 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
19 Units Available
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,262
1285 sqft
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sterling Hills
18 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
4 Units Available
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Saddle Rock Golf Club
29 Units Available
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,827
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1398 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
49 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
62 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,453
1382 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tollgate Overlook
12 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Center Pointe
9 Units Available
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Expo Park
6 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Fitzsimons
53 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,384
1265 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Village East
21 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Carriage Place
4 Units Available
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Heather Gardens
30 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tollgate Overlook
6 Units Available
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1218 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Fitzsimons
26 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
2100 North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1427 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eagle Bend
1 Unit Available
7621 S Quatar Way
7621 South Quatar Way, Aurora, CO
This beautiful 4 bedroom end unit in excellent condition has it all! - This home shows like a model home, notice the gleaming wood flooring, wrought iron railing, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook & kitchen bar, GE stainless steel appliances

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
4452 S Auckland Ct
4452 South Auckland Court, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2488 sqft
This is a gem! - Clean and Pristine! Because you wont find a townhome in better condition, we are looking for the pickiest of tenants for this spacious townhome*Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets, brand new Samsung stainless steel French door

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAurora 3 BedroomsAurora Accessible ApartmentsAurora Apartments under $1,000Aurora Apartments under $1,100Aurora Apartments under $1,200
    Aurora Apartments with BalconyAurora Apartments with GarageAurora Apartments with GymAurora Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAurora Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Apartments with Pool
    Aurora Apartments with Washer-DryerAurora Cheap PlacesAurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsAurora Furnished ApartmentsAurora Luxury PlacesAurora Pet Friendly PlacesAurora Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
    Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
    Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
    Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
    Highline VillagesCity Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
    University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
    Emily Griffith Technical College