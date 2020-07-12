/
/
/
northwest aurora
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:45 AM
303 Apartments for rent in Northwest Aurora, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:52am
3 Units Available
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2210 Moline St.
2210 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1268 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated home near Anschutz - Property Id: 78882 This home has wonderful updates and boasts incredible outdoor living spaces as well as an unbeatable location.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1585 Moline Street Unit 4
1585 Moline St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment by Anschutz Medical Campus - Available June 30th! - *** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1585 Moline Street
1585 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
*** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800 square feet of living space, and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Moline St
2300 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
2300 Moline St Available 08/01/20 Updated Single-Family Home with Sunroom, 2 Car Garage & Large Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an expansive fenced in yard, perfect for grilling & enjoying outdoor activities, in addition to a large
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1665 Macon St
1665 Macon Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1553 sqft
Currently undergoing renovations. This 892 square foot house sits on a 6,350 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. **We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
1655 Havana St
1655 Havana Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
944 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas in the city. Beautiful 2 bed / 1 bath condo near Fitzsimmons, I-225 and Stapleton.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1689 Moline Street
1689 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
750 sqft
Check out the virtual tour at Vestra-PM.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
1661 Geneva Street - 3
1661 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
530 sqft
Freshly Remodeled studio apartment in Aurora! Available for immediate move in.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2331 Iola Street
2331 Iola Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2080 sqft
2331 Iola Street Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath, Stapleton Home with 2 Car Garage and Central AC! - Available 8/10/20 for 1 - 2 year lease! Within walking distance to Moorhead park, this property has been remodeled and upgraded to 5
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Aurora
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:14am
7 Units Available
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
Crown molding for in-home elegance. Resident lounge with 42" screen and popcorn for movie nights with friends. Just blocks from green spaces and parks.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
20 Units Available
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
50 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:46pm
$
36 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:51am
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$896
304 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
928 sqft
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1265 sqft
Well-equipped fitness center and indoor basketball court. Movie theater with seating for 12. Junior Olympic-sized pool, plus smaller pool for splashing. Just blocks from shopping and dining and Colfax Ave.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
44 Units Available
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1357 sqft
Discover the life you have been dreaming of in one of our pet-friendly 1, 2, or 3 bedroom homes at Solana Stapleton Apartments.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1456 Syracuse St
1456 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
704 sqft
1456 Syracuse St Denver 80220 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1921 Sq Footage: 704 sqft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1161 Ursula St
1161 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1161 Ursula St in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1350 Peoria Street
1350 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
140 E Del Mar Circle
140 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
762 sqft
About Park 146 WELCOME HOME TO PARK146 APARTMENT HOMES! Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1412 Verbena Street
1412 Verbena Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1593 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Denver will welcome you with 1593 square feet of living space! Enjoy cooking in the kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher,
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2871 Alton Street
2871 Alton Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1509 sqft
2871 Alton Street Available 07/17/20 Stunning 3BD, 2.5BA Stapleton Home with 2-Car Garage in a Wonderful Neighborhood - Located in a quiet and well-kept neighborhood. This home boasts modern finishes with an open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2235 Valentia St.
2235 Valentia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1818 sqft
2235 Valentia St. Available 08/03/20 Spacious Townhome with Central AC and 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Spacious 3 bed and 3.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COWelby, COGreenwood Village, COCherry Creek, CO