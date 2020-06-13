149 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

Living in Brighton

Because of the size of this city, individual neighborhoods are not really an issue. However you don't want to let the size of this community concern you; there is a lot of activity with the city limits!

Local Character

Several community events throughout the year bring residents out of their homes, including free concerts featuring local, state and national talent. These concerts are always on Saturday evenings and are free. The Culturefest every June highlights the culture and history of the community with entertainment, food and activities that the whole family will love. Every year in December, the town is transformed into a winter wonderland for the winter festival and lights parade. Starting just before noon, there is entertainment and activities along with plenty of great food. A light parade with dozens of lighted floats closes out the day's events.

Never Go Hungry

Of course, there are also great local restaurants in Brighton. You will find the normal run of the mill franchise places, but don't skip the excellent local places as well. Lauer-Krauts is one place you'll want to try with its incredible homemade stuffed buns and the desserts that will keep you coming back and packing on the pounds! The German-chocolate brownies are outstanding but the Cherry Kouga is worth ever single calorie. For a great Mexican feast, visit La Estrellita. This family run business produces the best cheese and onion enchiladas this side of Mexico! They also have a large menu with plenty of of freshly prepared items and their make their own sauces. They will also transform any menu item into a vegetarian dish at your request.

If you are looking for a place to get a cold beer and watch the game try Jordinelli's on Main Street. They serve traditional bar snacks, and the beer is ice cold. You can catch live music and special events practically every week at Jordinelli's as well, making it about the most fun you can have at night in Brighton.