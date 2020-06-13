Apartment List
/
CO
/
brighton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

📍
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
4 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,608
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
13 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
815 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,331
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
117 N 7th Ave
117 North 7th Avenue, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1904 sqft
Charming, 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 1904 sq ft home available for rent in Brighton, CO. This vintage house was built in the mid 1900â??s and offers authentic finishing's. Home includes a covered front patio, updated kitchen, and faux hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
482 Mt Belford St
482 Mount Belford Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3181 sqft
Open floor plan with large master suite and walk in closet. Loft area and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Main floor office, formal dining room, family room and living room. Kitchen and entry has hardwood floors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
5051 Crane Drive
5051 Crane Drive, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1325 sqft
*COMING SOON! Available Monday, 06/15/20 * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ  * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online application * Ranch-style home * 3rd bedroom could also be used as an office or study; has french doors

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
518 South 1st Way
518 S 1st Way, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom, located in the neighborhood of Hutchcrofts Gardens in Brighton, CO. 4-Plex. You can install you own washer/dryer in the on-site laundry facility. Just minutes to shopping center and conveniently located to Highway 85.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
792 Mockingbird Lane
792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
188 Paloma Avenue
188 Paloma Avenue, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2812 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Brighton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4419 Mount Sneffels Street
4419 Mount Sneffels Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1832 sqft
Come tour this spacious and modern home in Brighton! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and many windows that bring in great natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3455 Grove St
3455 Grove Street, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2640 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Backs to Park & Mountain Views 3 car garage - Property Id: 297360 Open Floor plan with a loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs and a large master bedroom. The main floor features a large kitchen and a main floor study or 4th bedroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4590 Crestone Peak Street
4590 Crestone Peak Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1244 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
880 Macaw Street
880 Macaw Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1574 sqft
Available approximately July 15th- 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms on upper level and 1 half bath on main level. Family room dinning and kitchen on main level. fenced in back yard with sprinkler system front and back. full 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
470 Grey Swallow St
470 Grey Swallow Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1825 sqft
This home features multiple living areas, large fenced yard, plenty of storage, and is close to the interstate as well as grocery store and other shopping. Pets considered (to be approved), sec dep is $1,975, applications done online at www.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
869 Ponderosa Ln
869 Ponderosa Lane, Lochbuie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and Garage Parking - Charming single family home, located on the edge of Brighton. Enjoy the open layout of the homes lot and the overall floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2600 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Belle Creek
7 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,584
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hazeltine
1 Unit Available
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.

Median Rent in Brighton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Brighton is $1,336, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,693.
Studio
$1,097
1 Bed
$1,336
2 Beds
$1,693
3+ Beds
$2,460
City GuideBrighton
"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")

With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy.

Moving to Brighton

Moving here is fairly straightforward. You will need to submit an application with references for all adults. The best references are from your current and former employers as well as your past landlord. While you probably won't have to account for every residence since you were a wee toddler, you should be prepared to provide references for about the last three to five years, and maybe a little longer if you tend to move every time your lease is up. Don't forget references for your furry four-legged family members, too. Check the individual pet policies if you own a Great Dane or a "rowdy" dog, as many places will not rent to people with large dogs or dogs from the so-called vicious breeds list. 

What it Will Cost You

The smaller the apartment, the less you'll pay in rent, but overall any size apartment in Brighton is reasonably priced. Save money -- and simplify your monthly budgeting by scoring an all bills paid studio, 1 or 2 bedroom. When you start looking for 4 bedrooms or more, it may be more economical to rent a house instead.

Living in Brighton

Because of the size of this city, individual neighborhoods are not really an issue. However you don't want to let the size of this community concern you; there is a lot of activity with the city limits!

Local Character

Several community events throughout the year bring residents out of their homes, including free concerts featuring local, state and national talent. These concerts are always on Saturday evenings and are free. The Culturefest every June highlights the culture and history of the community with entertainment, food and activities that the whole family will love. Every year in December, the town is transformed into a winter wonderland for the winter festival and lights parade. Starting just before noon, there is entertainment and activities along with plenty of great food. A light parade with dozens of lighted floats closes out the day's events.

Never Go Hungry

Of course, there are also great local restaurants in Brighton. You will find the normal run of the mill franchise places, but don't skip the excellent local places as well. Lauer-Krauts is one place you'll want to try with its incredible homemade stuffed buns and the desserts that will keep you coming back and packing on the pounds! The German-chocolate brownies are outstanding but the Cherry Kouga is worth ever single calorie. For a great Mexican feast, visit La Estrellita. This family run business produces the best cheese and onion enchiladas this side of Mexico! They also have a large menu with plenty of of freshly prepared items and their make their own sauces. They will also transform any menu item into a vegetarian dish at your request.

If you are looking for a place to get a cold beer and watch the game try Jordinelli's on Main Street. They serve traditional bar snacks, and the beer is ice cold. You can catch live music and special events practically every week at Jordinelli's as well, making it about the most fun you can have at night in Brighton.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brighton?
In Brighton, the median rent is $1,097 for a studio, $1,336 for a 1-bedroom, $1,693 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,460 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Brighton, check out our monthly Brighton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brighton?
Some of the colleges located in the Brighton area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brighton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brighton from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places