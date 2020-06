149 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

Moving to Brighton

Moving here is fairly straightforward. You will need to submit an application with references for all adults. The best references are from your current and former employers as well as your past landlord. While you probably won't have to account for every residence since you were a wee toddler, you should be prepared to provide references for about the last three to five years, and maybe a little longer if you tend to move every time your lease is up. Don't forget references for your furry four-legged family members, too. Check the individual pet policies if you own a Great Dane or a "rowdy" dog, as many places will not rent to people with large dogs or dogs from the so-called vicious breeds list.

What it Will Cost You

The smaller the apartment, the less you'll pay in rent, but overall any size apartment in Brighton is reasonably priced. Save money -- and simplify your monthly budgeting by scoring an all bills paid studio, 1 or 2 bedroom. When you start looking for 4 bedrooms or more, it may be more economical to rent a house instead.