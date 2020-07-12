287 Apartments for rent in Expo Park, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,139
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136
10762 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
761 sqft
Upgraded condo for rent with new paint and new hardwood floor in the High Hollows Condos! Here you are close to shopping, restaurants, parks and within walking distance to the elementary school. This condo comes with all appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 S Ironton St 108
1011 South Ironton Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
2 Bed Condo in a Central area - Property Id: 306440 A secured entry 2 bed room condo located centrally in Aurora right across from a big box center right across the road.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11296 E. Dakota Avenue
11296 East Dakota Avenue, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1610 sqft
11296 E. Dakota Avenue Available 08/03/20 4 Bed 2 Bath In the Cherry Creek School District - Welcome To This Amazing Home In The Queensborough Subdivision In The Cherry Creek School District.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County
10702 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
761 sqft
* 2 bed, Great location off Havana and Exposition with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex and Cherry Creek Schools.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
1010 South Newark South
1010 South Newark Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1224 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom tri-level home with 1 car attached garage located in the award winning Cherry Creek school district! The main floor features gleaming hardwood floors, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, spacious eating
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10792 E Exposition Ave Apt 152
10792 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
444 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condominium. Central A/C. Off street parking. Located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek Schools District.
Results within 1 mile of Expo Park
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,148
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1225 sqft
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
5 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1509 S Florence Way 214
1509 South Florence Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1367 sqft
Unit 214 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Condo with new floors and appliances - Property Id: 137751 Spacious condo with vaulted ceilings. Brand new flooring and carpet plus new kitchen appliances. Mountain View's from the master bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
695 S Alton Way 12B
695 S Alton Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
945 sqft
Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora! - 2 bedroom Condo in Windsor Gardens 55 + Community in Aurora! Windsor Gardens activity center offers tons of classes and clubs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 South Clinton Street #1C
750 S Clinton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
870 sqft
750 South Clinton Street #1C Available 07/15/20 Wonderful 2 Bed Condo Available to Rent in Windsor Gardens 55+ Community!! - This large 2 bed/1 bath corner unit condo is available to rent NOW in the desirable Windsor Gardens 55+ active adult living
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COHolly Hills, COGlendale, COCherry Creek, COCommerce City, CODove Valley, COLone Tree, COWelby, COSheridan, COStonegate, COMeridian, COBrighton, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COColumbine, COCastle Pines, COShaw Heights, CO