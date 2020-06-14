Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

155 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with garage

Aurora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
21 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
Last updated June 14
Carriage Place
4 Units Available
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14
Tollgate Overlook
12 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Last updated June 14
$
Center Pointe
15 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Last updated June 13
Fitzsimons
26 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
2100 North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Last updated June 14
$
Centretech
9 Units Available
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Last updated June 14
Chambers Heights
6 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Last updated June 8
$
City Center
5 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14
Sable Altura Chambers
1 Unit Available
3019 Zion Street
3019 Zion Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this newly remodeled 4+ bedroom split-level home for immediate viewing and occupancy.

Last updated June 14
The Dam
1 Unit Available
3048 South Macon Circle
3048 South Macon Circle, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1900 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1904701. This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home will welcome you with total of 1,900 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 14
Highpoint
1 Unit Available
4264 South Fundy Way
4264 South Fundy Way, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1230 sqft
Don't miss out on this great property in a quiet neighborhood! This property features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,230 square feet of livable space.

Last updated June 14
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
1 Unit Available
901 Ursula Street
901 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1421 sqft
Check out this remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,421 square feet of livable space.

Last updated June 14
Meadow Hills
1 Unit Available
3993 South Dillon Way
3993 South Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1341 sqft
Check out this beautiful condo located in the Meadow Hill subdivision of Aurora! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, convenient in unit washer and dryer, and an attached garage! As you enter this second floor unit you will find

Last updated June 14
Morris Heights
1 Unit Available
2779 Wheeling Street
2779 Wheeling Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1460 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 14
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
1 Unit Available
916 Quentin Street
916 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
1621 sqft
Check out this nicely remodeled ranch style home in Aurora! This great property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large backyard, and a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14
Prides Crossing
1 Unit Available
17194 East Tufts Avenue
17194 East Tufts Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1576 sqft
This great 3 bedroom, 2 bath Bi-level home is in an excellent location close to Quincy Reservoir, shopping, and much more.

Last updated June 13
Highline Villages
1 Unit Available
99 Molaine Street
99 Moline Court, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Last updated June 13
The Dam
1 Unit Available
12159 E. Amherst Cir.
12159 East Amherst Circle, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2722 sqft
12159 E. Amherst Cir. Available 07/21/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! DAM EAST, CHERRY CREEK SCHOOLS, RARE HOME-LARGE ADDITION CREATES EXTRA LIVING SPACE AND MASTER SUITE! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021) Tenants pay water/sewer/gas/electric.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6492 N. Dunkirk Court
6492 Dunkirk Court, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1915 sqft
6492 N.

Last updated June 13
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
1 Unit Available
17218 E Bethany Cir
17218 East Bethany Circle, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2626 sqft
17218 E Bethany Cir Available 06/15/20 Huge 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch-Style Aurora Home! - Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch-Style Aurora Home! This beautiful home in Aurora located near E Yale and S Buckley will be available the first week of June! A short

Last updated June 13
Northwest Aurora
1 Unit Available
1900 Kingston St
1900 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
941 sqft
Nice house walking distance to University Medical Center! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, cabinets are oak and nice. It also has a fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13
Aurora Hills
1 Unit Available
12474 E Alaska Ave
12474 East Alaska Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2268 sqft
12474 E Alaska Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Near Aurora Hills Golf Course - You will fall in love with this open and spacious 3 bedroom home.

Last updated June 13
Heather Gardens
1 Unit Available
2410 South Fairplay Street
2410 South Fairplay Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2600 sqft
2410 South Fairplay Street Available 06/26/20 Large Aurora Home with Custom Finishes - This home is a must see. Contractor/Owner has spared no expense in creating a real beauty in Aurora. 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath.

Last updated June 13
Center Pointe
1 Unit Available
601 S. Norfolk Way
601 South Norfolk Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1730 sqft
Large End Unit Town Home Right Off Alameda And Airport! 2-Car Attached Garage! - A must see unit! 3 bed 2.
City Guide for Aurora, CO

Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.

From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Aurora? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Aurora, CO

Aurora apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

