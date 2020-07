Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly business center hot tub

Knollwood Apartments are conveniently located near the intersection of Mississippi and Chambers in Aurora, CO. Located just steps from shopping, dining, and entertainment, we are also an easy drive to both Denver and the DTC! We are close to major highways like Colfax, I-70 and I-225.



