136 Luxury Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

$
56 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,312
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
21 Units Available
Kingsborough
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,170
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
18 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1451 sqft
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
$
168 Units Available
Heather Gardens
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,220
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
$
53 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,543
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
$
20 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
43 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
50 Units Available
Fitzsimons
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
$
36 Units Available
Fitzsimons
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
6 Units Available
City Center
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
$
15 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
17 Units Available
Tollgate Overlook
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,105
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
13 Units Available
Highline Villages
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
8 Units Available
Willow Park
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
$
18 Units Available
Center Pointe
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
20 Units Available
City Center
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
10 Units Available
Hampden South
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1772 sqft
Welcome to Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes, a residential community featuring Three and Four bedroom townhomes in Aurora, CO.
$
12 Units Available
Centretech
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
6 Units Available
Center Pointe
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.
9 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
8 Units Available
The Dam
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
15 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.

July 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rents declined slightly over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,249 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,581 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Aurora over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    As rents have fallen moderately in Aurora, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,581 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Aurora fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

