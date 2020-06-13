Apartment List
137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
11 Units Available
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Village East
17 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Tollgate Overlook
15 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tollgate Overlook
17 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,105
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Kingsborough
20 Units Available
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Highline Villages
19 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitzsimons
52 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,330
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
31 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1398 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,153
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Lowry
6 Units Available
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,193
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
48 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
60 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,350
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
The Dam
2 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Highline Villages
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Aurora Hills
8 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
$
Highline Villages
3 Units Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
23 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lynn Knoll
3 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Carriage Place
4 Units Available
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1290 sqft
Property very conveniently located. Residents can simply bike and walk to run errands. Also near the Colorado interstates. Each unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen and is found in a small, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
Lynn Knoll
18 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,485
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1415 sqft
Move-in-ready homes surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens, opposite park. Carpets, ceiling fans, extra storage and refrigerator. Swimming pool, dog park, garage and hot tub all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tollgate Overlook
12 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
$
Center Pointe
15 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
City Guide for Aurora, CO

Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.

From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Aurora? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Aurora, CO

Finding an apartment in Aurora that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

