Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aurora...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
44 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Dayton Triangle
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
20 Units Available
City Center
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
19 Units Available
City Center North
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
6 Units Available
The Dam
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Horseshoe Park
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,180
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
Sable Ridge
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Lynn Knoll
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Kingsborough
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Lowry
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Aurora Hills
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Saddle Rock Golf Club
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,091
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1235 sqft
Soaring ceilings and large windows. Two resort-style pools with shaded cabanas and stone tanning decks. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and weight-training equipment. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
12 Units Available
Centretech
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Expo Park
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:52am
3 Units Available
Northwest Aurora
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:51am
5 Units Available
Fitzsimons
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$896
304 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
928 sqft
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:41am
6 Units Available
City Center
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Village East
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1582 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Chambers Heights
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Laredo Highline
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$990
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
72 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,471
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Center Pointe
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
18 Units Available
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1451 sqft
Open floor plan with breakfast bar or kitchen island. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets with every floor plan. Fitness center and spin room open 24 hours. Theater room with lounge seating. Walking distance from shopping and dining at Southlands Mall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aurora, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aurora apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

