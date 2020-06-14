Apartment List
109 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with gym

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,473
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Expo Park
5 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,047
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sterling Hills
18 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
5 Units Available
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Expo Park
28 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$882
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lynn Knoll
15 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,039
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
11 Units Available
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Village East
16 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Tollgate Overlook
15 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Highline Villages
19 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitzsimons
52 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,330
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
31 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1398 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,153
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,193
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
48 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,326
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Highline Villages
11 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tollgate Overlook
12 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
Center Pointe
15 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
79 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
7 Units Available
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$929
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,092
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitzsimons
26 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
2100 North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
Centretech
9 Units Available
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Chambers Heights
6 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Willow Park
3 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
City Guide for Aurora, CO

Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.

From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Aurora? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Aurora, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aurora renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

