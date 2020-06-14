109 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with gym
Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.
From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aurora renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.