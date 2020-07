The Richfield Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard lobby online portal pool table

Welcome home to The Richfield, where you will discover spacious and modern one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Cozy interiors combined with an array of resident amenities bring you the community you have been looking for! Stylish kitchens come fully equipped with a complete set of upgraded appliances, oversized closets take care of all of your storage needs, and your private patio or balcony is the ideal spot to relax and unwind at the end of each day. Enjoy an afternoon at one of our two sparkling swimming pools, stay on top of wellness goals in the state-of-the-art fitness center, and work from home with ease at the business center and Wi-Fi cafe.Our community is conveniently located, providing you with easy access to public transit options, major freeways, and convenient dining and shopping. Call or send our team a message today to schedule your in-person tour and find the home you have been waiting for.