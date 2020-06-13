407 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO

Living in Greenwood Village

While Colorado is known for its immense outdoorsy appeal, it is also home to an impressive roster of cutting-edge movers and shakers in the global economy. Many of these corporate entities have branch offices and home bases in the Denver Tech Center, which sits at the very eastern edge of Greenwood Village. This bustling hub of economic development and international business is juxtaposed by serene scenery of parks, reservoirs and trails systems. The community spans across 8.21 square miles, which are host to 21 parks and dozens of rental properties that are primed for incoming residents.

The Highline Canal Trail encircles the Marjorie Perry Nature Reserve. Avid hikers and cyclists moving to the area can enjoy 55 acres of trails that weave among cottonwood trees, ponds and estuaries. The trail itself is more than 70 miles long and rides through the habitat of foxes, geese and eagles. You can take a stroll and pass right by the barn built by Marjorie Perry -- a nature lover who was the original landowner. The neighborhoods of Bateleur, The Preserve and The Preserve at Greenwood Village are all in this district, the inhabitants of which are no doubt pleased by this perk of residency. If you've thought about taking up hiking and biking, move here and you just might be forced to!

The Rollin D. Barnard Equestrian Park stretches across 13 acres in the southwest corner of Greenwood Village. It offers the convenience of location to residents of the Cherry Hills Crest and South Denver Gardens neighborhoods. The Alexander Lane Equestrian Park gives residents in the surrounding neighborhoods of Green Oaks and Greenwood Acres almost instant access to stables and riding facilities. There are three designated riding trails within Greenwood Village. Riders can access the Colorado Boulevard trail at High Line Canal and Orchard Road and the Monaco/Crestline Trail via the Greenwood Hills neighborhood. The Steel Street Crossing offers horse and rider a safe path through Little Dry Creek.

The options for living accommodations in Greenwood Village span from swanky urban chic to peacefully suburban -- all within a few miles of one another. The diversity of terrain within such a condensed area is truly unique. You can clock-in for an honest week's work in the tidiness of DTC and then get gloriously grubby playing outside less than 10 minutes away. Just don't forget to change from your work slacks into your blue jeans!