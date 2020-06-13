407 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO📍
1 of 40
1 of 36
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 7
Name after the famous Greenwood Ranch cultivated by local pioneers Cyrus G. Richardson and Rufus Clark, this community embodies a rare balance between technology and simplicity. It is rectangular in shape and like a teeter-totter of opposites that counterbalance one another; corporate culture and organic experience are complimentary colors in a unique spectrum.
Whether you are looking for serviced apartments to take a load off your mind or searching for 3 bedroom apartments to give you plenty of space to breathe, there is a place in this community for you. If you want to start your move to Greenwood Village, then gather your leasing documents. You'll need things that will prove both your identity and your financial stability! Think things like your IDs, bank statements, tax returns and more. Then start your neighborhood research to make sure that you end up in the right area. Start looking at least three months prior to your scheduled move for the best local choices.
Choosing a neighborhood can make or break your living experience. The neighborhoods below are some of the more popular areas in Greenwood Village.
The Denver Tech Center (DTC): There are more than 160 businesses in Greenwood Village, and many of them dwell within this condensed grid of commerce. The area is immediately accessible to and from Interstate 25 via Belleview avenue and sits in close proximity to major traffic routes on all sides. The area is surrounded by several neighborhood subdivisions including Canon Villas, Cherry Creek Vista, DTC, One Cherry Lane and Village Lofts. Apartments for rent in the area will require a credit check and rental history check as well.
Belleview: There are plenty of 1 bedroom apartments for rent in this area of Greenwood Village; be sure to specify if you have a pet as most places do allow them yet charge additionally. The good news is that you can take your best friend out for a frolic in the nearby Westlands Park. If you find a Greenwood Village rental property in this area, you will have that much more time for the outdoors. Your proximity to a quick commute via I-25 will save you extra time going to and from work.
Southeastern Greenwood Village: This tiny corner of Greenwood Village is a suburban living dream with beautiful streets and equally beautiful properties. The area is next to Peakview Park and Lone Tree Creek, so if you're the kind of person that likes to escape into nature, this is the right place for you to call home. Consider a single-unit home if you want to move here, though; that's mostly what you'll find.
While Colorado is known for its immense outdoorsy appeal, it is also home to an impressive roster of cutting-edge movers and shakers in the global economy. Many of these corporate entities have branch offices and home bases in the Denver Tech Center, which sits at the very eastern edge of Greenwood Village. This bustling hub of economic development and international business is juxtaposed by serene scenery of parks, reservoirs and trails systems. The community spans across 8.21 square miles, which are host to 21 parks and dozens of rental properties that are primed for incoming residents.
The Highline Canal Trail encircles the Marjorie Perry Nature Reserve. Avid hikers and cyclists moving to the area can enjoy 55 acres of trails that weave among cottonwood trees, ponds and estuaries. The trail itself is more than 70 miles long and rides through the habitat of foxes, geese and eagles. You can take a stroll and pass right by the barn built by Marjorie Perry -- a nature lover who was the original landowner. The neighborhoods of Bateleur, The Preserve and The Preserve at Greenwood Village are all in this district, the inhabitants of which are no doubt pleased by this perk of residency. If you've thought about taking up hiking and biking, move here and you just might be forced to!
The Rollin D. Barnard Equestrian Park stretches across 13 acres in the southwest corner of Greenwood Village. It offers the convenience of location to residents of the Cherry Hills Crest and South Denver Gardens neighborhoods. The Alexander Lane Equestrian Park gives residents in the surrounding neighborhoods of Green Oaks and Greenwood Acres almost instant access to stables and riding facilities. There are three designated riding trails within Greenwood Village. Riders can access the Colorado Boulevard trail at High Line Canal and Orchard Road and the Monaco/Crestline Trail via the Greenwood Hills neighborhood. The Steel Street Crossing offers horse and rider a safe path through Little Dry Creek.
The options for living accommodations in Greenwood Village span from swanky urban chic to peacefully suburban -- all within a few miles of one another. The diversity of terrain within such a condensed area is truly unique. You can clock-in for an honest week's work in the tidiness of DTC and then get gloriously grubby playing outside less than 10 minutes away. Just don't forget to change from your work slacks into your blue jeans!