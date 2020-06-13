Apartment List
/
CO
/
greenwood village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

407 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO

📍
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,128
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1401 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,910
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B
5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415 ****** You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7600 Landmark Way 911
7600 Landmark Way, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1286 sqft
Live luxury at the Landmark! - Property Id: 292462 Live luxury at the Landmark! This beautiful two bed, two bath residence is flooded with natural light and features a large kitchen with granite counter tops and high-end appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9537 E. Chenango Ave
9537 East Chenango Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1050 sqft
9537 E Chenango Ave Available 07/01/20 Cherry Creek Half Duplex - Half duplex with attached, 1-car garage * Tri-level with basement * Next to Cherry Creek High School * Central A/C * All appliances included * Back Yard * Vaulted ceilings * Renter's

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Greenwood Hills
1 Unit Available
6101 E Dorado Ave
6101 East Dorado Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3793 sqft
Spacious with Great Location: Executive level home in the coveted west Greenwood Village location.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5455 Landmark Place - 1015
5455 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,200
922 sqft
Live in luxury at The Landmark! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 10th floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and beautiful wooden cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout. Open dining room/ living room combination.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
9666 E Orchard Dr
9666 East Orchard Drive, Greenwood Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3707 sqft
Bright and Spacious: This home has all the room you need boasting vaulted ceilings, ample light, and expansive back yard. The large master suite is located upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 308
5505 East Prentice Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,523
682 sqft
One Bedroom in DTC Next to Light Rail - Centennial - Property Id: 247324 Acadia, only one of three one bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 1116
5505 Dtc Parkway, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1325 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom- Great for DTC Worklife! - Property Id: 247340 Yosemite, the only three bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5113 S Emporia Way - 1
5113 South Emporia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1975 sqft
Walk to DTC, trails and Cherry Creek High School from this awesome spacious townhouse! Updated bathrooms and remodeled and expanded kitchen are just a few of the updates. This great townhouse also has new windows and a new concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hampden South
44 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Southmoor Park
15 Units Available
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,269
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1031 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Hampden South
14 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
Hampden
9 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Hampden South
25 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hampden South
67 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southmoor Park
22 Units Available
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
City GuideGreenwood Village
Started by weary travelers looking for gold back in the 1860s, Greenwood Village has since gone from a gold rush stop-off hub to a farming town to a stately Coloradans mountain suburb.

Name after the famous Greenwood Ranch cultivated by local pioneers Cyrus G. Richardson and Rufus Clark, this community embodies a rare balance between technology and simplicity. It is rectangular in shape and like a teeter-totter of opposites that counterbalance one another; corporate culture and organic experience are complimentary colors in a unique spectrum.

Moving to Greenwood Village

Whether you are looking for serviced apartments to take a load off your mind or searching for 3 bedroom apartments to give you plenty of space to breathe, there is a place in this community for you. If you want to start your move to Greenwood Village, then gather your leasing documents. You'll need things that will prove both your identity and your financial stability! Think things like your IDs, bank statements, tax returns and more. Then start your neighborhood research to make sure that you end up in the right area. Start looking at least three months prior to your scheduled move for the best local choices.

Neighborhoods in Greenwood Village

Choosing a neighborhood can make or break your living experience. The neighborhoods below are some of the more popular areas in Greenwood Village.

The Denver Tech Center (DTC): There are more than 160 businesses in Greenwood Village, and many of them dwell within this condensed grid of commerce. The area is immediately accessible to and from Interstate 25 via Belleview avenue and sits in close proximity to major traffic routes on all sides. The area is surrounded by several neighborhood subdivisions including Canon Villas, Cherry Creek Vista, DTC, One Cherry Lane and Village Lofts. Apartments for rent in the area will require a credit check and rental history check as well.

Belleview: There are plenty of 1 bedroom apartments for rent in this area of Greenwood Village; be sure to specify if you have a pet as most places do allow them yet charge additionally. The good news is that you can take your best friend out for a frolic in the nearby Westlands Park. If you find a Greenwood Village rental property in this area, you will have that much more time for the outdoors. Your proximity to a quick commute via I-25 will save you extra time going to and from work.

Southeastern Greenwood Village: This tiny corner of Greenwood Village is a suburban living dream with beautiful streets and equally beautiful properties. The area is next to Peakview Park and Lone Tree Creek, so if you're the kind of person that likes to escape into nature, this is the right place for you to call home. Consider a single-unit home if you want to move here, though; that's mostly what you'll find.

Living in Greenwood Village

While Colorado is known for its immense outdoorsy appeal, it is also home to an impressive roster of cutting-edge movers and shakers in the global economy. Many of these corporate entities have branch offices and home bases in the Denver Tech Center, which sits at the very eastern edge of Greenwood Village. This bustling hub of economic development and international business is juxtaposed by serene scenery of parks, reservoirs and trails systems. The community spans across 8.21 square miles, which are host to 21 parks and dozens of rental properties that are primed for incoming residents.

The Highline Canal Trail encircles the Marjorie Perry Nature Reserve. Avid hikers and cyclists moving to the area can enjoy 55 acres of trails that weave among cottonwood trees, ponds and estuaries. The trail itself is more than 70 miles long and rides through the habitat of foxes, geese and eagles. You can take a stroll and pass right by the barn built by Marjorie Perry -- a nature lover who was the original landowner. The neighborhoods of Bateleur, The Preserve and The Preserve at Greenwood Village are all in this district, the inhabitants of which are no doubt pleased by this perk of residency. If you've thought about taking up hiking and biking, move here and you just might be forced to!

The Rollin D. Barnard Equestrian Park stretches across 13 acres in the southwest corner of Greenwood Village. It offers the convenience of location to residents of the Cherry Hills Crest and South Denver Gardens neighborhoods. The Alexander Lane Equestrian Park gives residents in the surrounding neighborhoods of Green Oaks and Greenwood Acres almost instant access to stables and riding facilities. There are three designated riding trails within Greenwood Village. Riders can access the Colorado Boulevard trail at High Line Canal and Orchard Road and the Monaco/Crestline Trail via the Greenwood Hills neighborhood. The Steel Street Crossing offers horse and rider a safe path through Little Dry Creek.

The options for living accommodations in Greenwood Village span from swanky urban chic to peacefully suburban -- all within a few miles of one another. The diversity of terrain within such a condensed area is truly unique. You can clock-in for an honest week's work in the tidiness of DTC and then get gloriously grubby playing outside less than 10 minutes away. Just don't forget to change from your work slacks into your blue jeans!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Greenwood Village?
The average rent price for Greenwood Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,800.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenwood Village?
Some of the colleges located in the Greenwood Village area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Greenwood Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenwood Village from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

Similar Pages

Greenwood Village 1 BedroomsGreenwood Village 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood Village Apartments with Gym
Greenwood Village Apartments with Pool