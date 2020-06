407 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO

Neighborhoods in Greenwood Village

Choosing a neighborhood can make or break your living experience. The neighborhoods below are some of the more popular areas in Greenwood Village.

The Denver Tech Center (DTC): There are more than 160 businesses in Greenwood Village, and many of them dwell within this condensed grid of commerce. The area is immediately accessible to and from Interstate 25 via Belleview avenue and sits in close proximity to major traffic routes on all sides. The area is surrounded by several neighborhood subdivisions including Canon Villas, Cherry Creek Vista, DTC, One Cherry Lane and Village Lofts. Apartments for rent in the area will require a credit check and rental history check as well.

Belleview: There are plenty of 1 bedroom apartments for rent in this area of Greenwood Village; be sure to specify if you have a pet as most places do allow them yet charge additionally. The good news is that you can take your best friend out for a frolic in the nearby Westlands Park. If you find a Greenwood Village rental property in this area, you will have that much more time for the outdoors. Your proximity to a quick commute via I-25 will save you extra time going to and from work.

Southeastern Greenwood Village: This tiny corner of Greenwood Village is a suburban living dream with beautiful streets and equally beautiful properties. The area is next to Peakview Park and Lone Tree Creek, so if you're the kind of person that likes to escape into nature, this is the right place for you to call home. Consider a single-unit home if you want to move here, though; that's mostly what you'll find.