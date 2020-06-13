119 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO

Neighborhoods in Centennial:

Because Centennial was recently formed, it often shares zip codes, street names and areas with older Colorado towns such as Littleton, Englewood and Aurora. The city is also split in half (East and West) by I-25. With this in mind, certain zip codes (80016, for example) may come up as both Centennial and other Colorado towns.

Centennial 80016: Centrally located, this area is home to coveted neighborhoods such as Cherry Creek and plenty of recreational activities. Because of its proximity to the airport and downtown (about five to ten minutes away), this part of the city is steadily increasing in size. Residents flock here for the new single family homes and luxury style apartments. In fact, apartment living here is a bit like resort living, with upgraded amenities (fireplaces, indoor basketball gyms, concierge service, etc.), but with reasonable rents (one bedrooms for around $700-$900, depending on size and complex). Great for commuters (as it is close to the E470), living in central Centennial means never having to choose between city life and suburbia—here you're in the middle.

Centennial 80122: Located on the west side of town (and sharing a zip code with Littleton). Living areas consist mainly of medium sized single family homes (three-four bedrooms) and apartments. The beauty of this area is its proximity to great outdoor spaces ( including four parks and an open space) for nature lovers, hikers, runners and sportspeople to enjoy. The cost of living in this part of town is relatively affordable (two bedroom apartments for $875) and apartment life comes with a few amenities (fireplace, wifi). Living in this more western end of town allows residents the freedom to enjoy nightlife and shopping, as well as relax in nature.

Centennial 80111: The coveted neighborhoods in this eastern area tend to be single family homes (mostly larger) and apartment complexes. Additionally for those who like outdoor recreation, this end of town puts you in a prime location for biking, running, & hiking at one of the state or city parks. It's close to bars, restaurants and Denver Technological Center, as well as close to public transportation (RTD station and light rail station).

Centennial 80112/80122: Generally considered the city center or Downtown area (main street of Araphoe Rd.) of Centennial. Obviously, living here will put you in the prime location for nightlife, dining and entertainment. It's also a great location to live for those who have to commute to Denver for work, as it's only 20 minutes away from Downtown Denver via public transit or the highway. Golf courses, and parks are close by, as well. The homes in this area tend to be on the medium to larger side (built around 1994 or later) and apartments are often newer or renovated, featuring fireplaces, garages, fitness centers). Living here means there is always something to do, as you will be close to museums, downtown events and trails.

The climate here is of the four season variety, but plenty of snowfall occurs (average of 55 inches). Be sure wherever you call home in Centennial has heat, and if possible, a fireplace.

This new city is the ideal spot for the person who wants to revel in the Colorado ski season but doesn’t want the hustle and bustle of a busy, tourist town. Living here you can hide away in your own private sanctuary or actively enjoy outdoor life (the amount of parks here may be why Colorado is the leanest state in the country), day trips to Denver, and friendly neighborhoods. This is one place you will want to grow with.