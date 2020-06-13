Apartment List
/
CO
/
centennial
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Centennial, CO

📍
Saddle Rock Ridge
Homestead In The Willows
Southglenn
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Inverness
23 Units Available
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foxridge
22 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
Inverness
29 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1138 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,234
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
Homestead in The Willows
23 Units Available
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1155 sqft
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southglenn
15 Units Available
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1260 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1121 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
10 Units Available
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1556 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1177 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
29 Units Available
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,417
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4003 E Geddes Cir
4003 East Geddes Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1882 sqft
Come and see this wonderful Vista Pointe 3 bedroom/3 Â½ bath 2-story townhome. Great floor plan, open and bright, vaulted ceilings in the living and dining area, open kitchen with hardwood floors. Large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hunters Hill
1 Unit Available
7334 South Xenia Circle
7334 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
834 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1664411.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
5041 South Espana Court
5041 South Espana Court, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,305
1726 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
7921 S Xenia Ct
7921 South Xenia Court, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2103 sqft
Welcome to Willow Creek, a gorgeous neighborhood with miles of trails, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and tennis courts all included in rent.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1175 E. Dry Creek Place
1175 East Dry Creek Place, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2572 sqft
Welcome home! This well-cared for 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home has a comfortable layout to fit every renter's need. It is conveniently located close to your favorite shops at Southglenn.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
19564 E Sunset Cir
19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1415 sqft
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16
7250 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1031 sqft
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
249 E. Highline Cir #305
249 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed 2 bath Condo on Highline Canal - Property Id: 292261 Corner, top floor condo with lots of light located on the highline canal! New windows, flooring, paint and bathroom vanities - must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southglenn
1 Unit Available
2301 E. Fremont Ave. W8 W8
2301 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
2 BED/1 BATH Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 291550 Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo ready for you to call home, steps away from Whole Foods, a movie theatre, shopping, public library, bars and restaurants and seasonal entertainment
City GuideCentennial
Formed as recently as 2001, Centennial is a young city that is rapidly growing and becoming one of the most coveted areas outside of Denver. Named by residents for Colorado’s state nickname (also the year Colorado was admitted into the Union - 1876), Centennial is a city comprised of over 100,000 happy residents and picturesque landscapes.

Centennial was created with the idea of giving residents the best of both worlds. Part city, part rural area, Centennial is based around friendly, community focused neighborhoods. It's also young enough to evolve. Centennial may not be steeped in history or filled with legends, but that's where you come in! Head out west, tap the Rockies and make history with the Colorado’s newest little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Centennial? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods in Centennial:

Because Centennial was recently formed, it often shares zip codes, street names and areas with older Colorado towns such as Littleton, Englewood and Aurora. The city is also split in half (East and West) by I-25. With this in mind, certain zip codes (80016, for example) may come up as both Centennial and other Colorado towns.

Centennial 80016: Centrally located, this area is home to coveted neighborhoods such as Cherry Creek and plenty of recreational activities. Because of its proximity to the airport and downtown (about five to ten minutes away), this part of the city is steadily increasing in size. Residents flock here for the new single family homes and luxury style apartments. In fact, apartment living here is a bit like resort living, with upgraded amenities (fireplaces, indoor basketball gyms, concierge service, etc.), but with reasonable rents (one bedrooms for around $700-$900, depending on size and complex). Great for commuters (as it is close to the E470), living in central Centennial means never having to choose between city life and suburbia—here you're in the middle.

Centennial 80122: Located on the west side of town (and sharing a zip code with Littleton). Living areas consist mainly of medium sized single family homes (three-four bedrooms) and apartments. The beauty of this area is its proximity to great outdoor spaces ( including four parks and an open space) for nature lovers, hikers, runners and sportspeople to enjoy. The cost of living in this part of town is relatively affordable (two bedroom apartments for $875) and apartment life comes with a few amenities (fireplace, wifi). Living in this more western end of town allows residents the freedom to enjoy nightlife and shopping, as well as relax in nature.

Centennial 80111: The coveted neighborhoods in this eastern area tend to be single family homes (mostly larger) and apartment complexes. Additionally for those who like outdoor recreation, this end of town puts you in a prime location for biking, running, & hiking at one of the state or city parks. It's close to bars, restaurants and Denver Technological Center, as well as close to public transportation (RTD station and light rail station).

Centennial 80112/80122: Generally considered the city center or Downtown area (main street of Araphoe Rd.) of Centennial. Obviously, living here will put you in the prime location for nightlife, dining and entertainment. It's also a great location to live for those who have to commute to Denver for work, as it's only 20 minutes away from Downtown Denver via public transit or the highway. Golf courses, and parks are close by, as well. The homes in this area tend to be on the medium to larger side (built around 1994 or later) and apartments are often newer or renovated, featuring fireplaces, garages, fitness centers). Living here means there is always something to do, as you will be close to museums, downtown events and trails.

The climate here is of the four season variety, but plenty of snowfall occurs (average of 55 inches). Be sure wherever you call home in Centennial has heat, and if possible, a fireplace.

This new city is the ideal spot for the person who wants to revel in the Colorado ski season but doesn’t want the hustle and bustle of a busy, tourist town. Living here you can hide away in your own private sanctuary or actively enjoy outdoor life (the amount of parks here may be why Colorado is the leanest state in the country), day trips to Denver, and friendly neighborhoods. This is one place you will want to grow with.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Centennial?
The average rent price for Centennial rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Centennial?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Centennial include Saddle Rock Ridge, Homestead In The Willows, and Southglenn.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Centennial?
Some of the colleges located in the Centennial area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Centennial?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Centennial from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments