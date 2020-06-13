191 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO

High Life in the Highlands

The majority of the neighborhoods in Highlands Ranch are comprised mainly of large, single family homes. The apartment developments are essentially small neighborhoods unto themselves that are conveniently dotted along Highway C-470 for excellent travel access. Accommodations are abundant, however securing a rental apartment is going to require a credit, criminal and rental history background checks. This is a routine part of the application process. The major things that might pop up on this which might render your application rejected are evictions, bankruptcies, felonies and lots of derogatory past credit marks. The fee is $50, paid by the applicant. The background checks are ordered by agents working within the individual leasing offices at each development. Give yourself at least 1 1/2 to 2 months in advance to get the necessary paperwork underway and gain clearance to move in from a leasing office. Interestingly, some of the smaller rental apartments are not only reasonably priced, but require no initial deposit aside from the first month's rent. Highlands Ranch apartments providing parking, recreation and a sense of community for residents. With an overall calmer, more serene setting than the clamoring boroughs to the north, this sprawling residential district makes a quieter existence an attractive alternative.

Palomino Park Resort:Located just south of Highway C-470 off Quebec Street, this upscale community in the Backcountry, Highlands Ranch subdivision offers luxury property rentals in an outdoor recreational paradise. Community amenities include tennis courts, swimming pool, hot tub, conference room, clubhouse, pet park, fitness center, laundry, business center, playground, high speed internet access, access to trails for hiking, bicycling and jogging and gated access. Apartment features include air conditioning, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fan(s), fireplace, hardwood flooring, large closets, balconies for elevated units and access to public transportation. As regal as the majestic animal it was named after, Palomino Park is in stride with a winning pace. $$$$$

Legacy at Highlands Ranch:South of Highway C-470 off Broadway at West Burgundy sits this astute set of rental apartments within the Backcountry, Highlands Ranch neighborhood subdivision. Community amenities include business center, additional storage for residents, garages, hot tub, swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, access to public transportation and access to trails for biking, hiking and jogging. Apartment features include air conditioning, cable ready, fireplace, balconies with exceptional views, ceiling fans, large closets and washer and dryer in each unit. Luxurious living is your right, come claim your legacy. $$$$

Traditions:Located north of Highway C-470 off East County Line Rd, this carefully planned community offers one, two and three bedroom choices. It rests at the southern edge of the Southglenn subdivision. Amenities include clubhouse, additional storage spaces, garage, laundry facility, access to public transportation, business center, fitness center, high speed and wireless internet and playground. Apartment features include microwave oven, washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, cable ready, large closets and dishwasher. Here, quality and value are well observed traditions. $$$

The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch: These luxury apartments are located just north of Highway C-470 off South Broadway Blvd and offer 11 different styles of recently remodeled pet friendly apartments located at the southernmost point of the Southpark subdivision. Community amenities are clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, wireless internet, business center, covered parking, extra storage, hot tub, conference room and access to biking, hiking and jogging trails. Apartments feature air conditioning, garden tub, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and a washer and dryer in each unit. This community boasts at being one of the best, and they aren't bluffing. $$$$

Lucent Blvd Apartments: These high-end, pet friendly apartments have been newly constructed just south of Highway C-470 at the corner of Towne Center Drive and Lucent Blvd. The property is just east of the Highlands Ranch Golf Club and rests within the north border of the Town Center business and shopping district. The community amenities offered are business center, high speed internet and wireless access, swimming pool, hot tub, garage, extra storage and clubhouse. The smoke-free units include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and oversize closets. Adorned with a name that means 'to give off light' this place emanates a special glow indeed. $$$-$$$$

Lyon Autumn Chase:Located adjacent to County Line Rd, just north of C-470 in the Southglenn subdivision, this tranquil retreat is another recreational gem. The community amenities include two lit tennis courts, e-business center, 2 resort-style pools and spas, swimming pool, poolside wifi, covered parking, barbecue and picnic area, basketball court and picnic area. Unique design gives each unit a spacious corner floor plan including greenhouse kitchen windows, custom accent wall paint, central heating and air conditioning and large private patios and decks. In one of these units, luxury is truly in your corner. $$$