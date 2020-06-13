Apartment List
/
CO
/
highlands ranch
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

191 Apartments for rent in Highlands Ranch, CO

📍
Westridge
Northridge
Eastridge
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westridge
24 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westridge
12 Units Available
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,538
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northridge
45 Units Available
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Westridge
32 Units Available
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
17 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Westridge
49 Units Available
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1348 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
11039 Meadowvale Circle
11039 Meadowvale Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3544 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom in Highlands Ranch - Property Id: 86602 Absolutely beautiful 2 story home located in The Hearth at Highlands Ranch.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9416 Morning Glory Way
9416 South Morning Glory Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2225 sqft
Come check out this Highlands Ranch 3-Bed, 3-bath single family home in the Eastridge community in Highlands Ranch.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9674 Newcastle Dr
9674 Newcastle Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2086 sqft
Homeowner just updated the flooring, paint throughout house, painted the kitchen cabinets, home is like new. 3 bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8460 Little Rock Way Unit 101
8460 South Little Rock Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1291 sqft
Great location!!! 3 Bed,2 bath ground floor condo located in the Canyon Ranch condos. Features covered parking right in front of unit, all appliances included, central air and fireplace. Gated community with outdoor pool, clubhouse, and fitness room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9434 Sherrelwood Ln
9434 South Sherrelwood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1661 sqft
This home is in the Northridge Subdivision of Highlands Ranch. Close to parks, rec centers and greenbelts. Easy access to I-25 and C-470.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
2383 Indian Paintbrush Cir
2383 West Indian Paintbrush Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3077 sqft
****AVAILABLE JUNE 25TH!!**** Don't miss out on this GREAT Westridge 4 bed/4 bath + main floor study home that is pproximately 3,077 finished sqft. When you walk in there is a vaulted entry with the formal living and dining room area off the entry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
8416 Pebble Creek Way
8416 South Pebble Creek Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1031 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1904702.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6498 Silver Mesa Drive
6498 Silver Mesa Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1580 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1,950/MONTH !!!!!! ** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
376 West Stellars Jay Drive
376 West Stellars Jay Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1409 sqft
Great Highlands Ranch home 3 bed 2.5 bath fenced yard 2 car garage. A/C and sprinkler system. Nearby schools are Thunder Ridge High, Ranch View Middle and Saddle Ranch Elementary. Please e-mail wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com for showing.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
9074 Arrow Grass Way
9074 Arrow Grass Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3000 sqft
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
9623 Parramatta Place
9623 South Parramatta Place, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2013 sqft
Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
8555 Gold Peak Drive
8555 Gold Peak Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1133 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Palomino Park will welcome you with 1,133 square feet of living space! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10167 Bentwood Circle
10167 Bentwood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
2815 sqft
Come tour this updated home in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an upstairs loft space, and a two car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southridge
1 Unit Available
10574 TRACEWOOD CIRCLE
10574 Tracewood Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1615 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Well Kept and Comfortable Highlands Ranch Home - Property Id: 299265 Spectacular location near Southridge Rec Center and numerous walking trails in Highlands Ranch. This light and bright home is currently owner occupied.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westridge
1 Unit Available
1165 Riddlewood Ln
1165 Riddlewood Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1575 sqft
1165 Riddlewood Ln Available 08/08/20 Highlands Ranch - Available 8/8/2020. This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Highlands Ranch home is ready for a new resident to call it home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
672 Walden Court
672 East Walden Court, Highlands Ranch, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1953 sqft
672 Walden Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Highlands Ranch Home - Broadway and C-470 - This immaculate home has tons of upgrades and modern finishes.
City GuideHighlands Ranch
In 2012, Money Magazine recognized Highlands Ranch, Colorado as "One of the Best Places to Live." And it wasn't on the bottom of the list, either. It was ranked #21 out of 100 municipalities nationwide.

This sprawling suburban utopia claims a 23 square mile chunk of rolling hills and sweeping valleys. If you're the city living type, don't worry. Denver is just 15 miles north of Highlands Ranch. It shares borders with Littleton and Centennial, and is an unincorporated and populous community. It's estimated to have over 98,000 residents, so we're on the edge of our seats waiting for that 100,000 resident party (that's a thing, right?).

Plains to the East, Mountains to the West

Highlands Ranch sits just to the west of the I-25 corridor near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. If you're interested in staying out late and having a few wild nights every once in awhile, Highlands Ranch may not actually be for you. After all, a joke amongst locals in Denver is that Highlands Ranch is "where married people go to die." Ignoring those haters, it's more of a community where like-minded, upwardly mobile people go to live quiet, successful lives. Take that, Denver.

Not that Highlands Ranch survives much without the influence of denver; the area is a favorite residence for people working in the Denver Tech Center (DTC), as it sits just to the east. And even if you are stuck in your car amid heavy traffic, at least the scenery is nice. Seriously, look at those views!

High Life in the Highlands

The majority of the neighborhoods in Highlands Ranch are comprised mainly of large, single family homes. The apartment developments are essentially small neighborhoods unto themselves that are conveniently dotted along Highway C-470 for excellent travel access. Accommodations are abundant, however securing a rental apartment is going to require a credit, criminal and rental history background checks. This is a routine part of the application process. The major things that might pop up on this which might render your application rejected are evictions, bankruptcies, felonies and lots of derogatory past credit marks. The fee is $50, paid by the applicant. The background checks are ordered by agents working within the individual leasing offices at each development. Give yourself at least 1 1/2 to 2 months in advance to get the necessary paperwork underway and gain clearance to move in from a leasing office. Interestingly, some of the smaller rental apartments are not only reasonably priced, but require no initial deposit aside from the first month's rent. Highlands Ranch apartments providing parking, recreation and a sense of community for residents. With an overall calmer, more serene setting than the clamoring boroughs to the north, this sprawling residential district makes a quieter existence an attractive alternative.

Palomino Park Resort:Located just south of Highway C-470 off Quebec Street, this upscale community in the Backcountry, Highlands Ranch subdivision offers luxury property rentals in an outdoor recreational paradise. Community amenities include tennis courts, swimming pool, hot tub, conference room, clubhouse, pet park, fitness center, laundry, business center, playground, high speed internet access, access to trails for hiking, bicycling and jogging and gated access. Apartment features include air conditioning, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer connections, ceiling fan(s), fireplace, hardwood flooring, large closets, balconies for elevated units and access to public transportation. As regal as the majestic animal it was named after, Palomino Park is in stride with a winning pace. $$$$$

Legacy at Highlands Ranch:South of Highway C-470 off Broadway at West Burgundy sits this astute set of rental apartments within the Backcountry, Highlands Ranch neighborhood subdivision. Community amenities include business center, additional storage for residents, garages, hot tub, swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, access to public transportation and access to trails for biking, hiking and jogging. Apartment features include air conditioning, cable ready, fireplace, balconies with exceptional views, ceiling fans, large closets and washer and dryer in each unit. Luxurious living is your right, come claim your legacy. $$$$

Traditions:Located north of Highway C-470 off East County Line Rd, this carefully planned community offers one, two and three bedroom choices. It rests at the southern edge of the Southglenn subdivision. Amenities include clubhouse, additional storage spaces, garage, laundry facility, access to public transportation, business center, fitness center, high speed and wireless internet and playground. Apartment features include microwave oven, washer and dryer connections, air conditioning, cable ready, large closets and dishwasher. Here, quality and value are well observed traditions. $$$

The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch: These luxury apartments are located just north of Highway C-470 off South Broadway Blvd and offer 11 different styles of recently remodeled pet friendly apartments located at the southernmost point of the Southpark subdivision. Community amenities are clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, wireless internet, business center, covered parking, extra storage, hot tub, conference room and access to biking, hiking and jogging trails. Apartments feature air conditioning, garden tub, vaulted ceilings, fireplace and a washer and dryer in each unit. This community boasts at being one of the best, and they aren't bluffing. $$$$

Lucent Blvd Apartments: These high-end, pet friendly apartments have been newly constructed just south of Highway C-470 at the corner of Towne Center Drive and Lucent Blvd. The property is just east of the Highlands Ranch Golf Club and rests within the north border of the Town Center business and shopping district. The community amenities offered are business center, high speed internet and wireless access, swimming pool, hot tub, garage, extra storage and clubhouse. The smoke-free units include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and oversize closets. Adorned with a name that means 'to give off light' this place emanates a special glow indeed. $$$-$$$$

Lyon Autumn Chase:Located adjacent to County Line Rd, just north of C-470 in the Southglenn subdivision, this tranquil retreat is another recreational gem. The community amenities include two lit tennis courts, e-business center, 2 resort-style pools and spas, swimming pool, poolside wifi, covered parking, barbecue and picnic area, basketball court and picnic area. Unique design gives each unit a spacious corner floor plan including greenhouse kitchen windows, custom accent wall paint, central heating and air conditioning and large private patios and decks. In one of these units, luxury is truly in your corner. $$$

Every Sort of Play is a Short Drive Away

All of the above apartment communities are in close proximity to Highway C-470 for quick commuting access by vehicle. Public transportation is also available via the local RTD (Regional Transportation District). This service offers options to commuters via bus lines and light rail with park-and-ride facilities. A vehicle is almost essential for getting around in this community. During the summer months, a bicycle or motorcycle can serve you well while you enjoy the warm temperatures. The sprawling nature of this region truly offers a delightful set of recreational options for those who enjoy the outdoors. Golfing in the two courses, hiking, biking and jogging along the many trails, hosting picnics in the parks or fishing in the three district locations are just a few of the readily available options. A short drive to the west will put you amid the foothills and on your way into the Rocky Mountains. The shopping hub of Park Meadows Mall is a local favorite while the Outlets at Castle Rock are located just to the south. To enjoy the many colors of the human rainbow you might consider a jaunt north into inner city Denver, where just about every entertainment medium dreamed up by mankind awaits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Highlands Ranch?
The average rent price for Highlands Ranch rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,770.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Highlands Ranch?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Highlands Ranch include Westridge, Northridge, and Eastridge.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Highlands Ranch?
Some of the colleges located in the Highlands Ranch area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Highlands Ranch?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Highlands Ranch from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge