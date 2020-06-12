144 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 50
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 39
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 15
Aurora City Guide
When it comes to Colorado, Aurora is kind of a big deal. Only two cities in the state have larger populations, and with over 155 square miles of land, there's plenty of space to find your dream home. This is actually amusing considering the city was only 4 square miles when it was first established. In the late 1970s, though, its growth quickly outpaced every other city in America. Now, you'll have more than 325,000 residents to call neighbors, and if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment in
When it comes to Colorado, Aurora is kind of a big deal. Only two cities in the state have larger populations, and with over 155 square miles of land, there's plenty of space to find your dream home.
This is actually amusing considering the city was only 4 square miles when it was first established. In the late 1970s, though, its growth quickly outpaced every other city in America. Now, you'll have more than 325,000 residents to call neighbors, and if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment in Aurora, you don't have to look far.
Finding the Right Apartment
Thanks to the size of Aurora, there are a variety of areas where you can find 2-bedroom apartments. In reality, the hardest decision is choosing the neighborhood that has everything you're looking for. There are nearly 100 major neighborhoods in the Aurora area, including Blackstone, Chelsea and Quincy Hill, and you could even opt to live near Buckley Air Force Base.
To get your search started, look around the I-225 corridor. There are several communities around the Center Pointe area, and if you enjoy hitting the greens, there are a few near the Aurora Hills Golf Course as well. You'll also find several places around Laredo Highline, and this is awfully close to the Anschutz Medical Campus.
If you've got little ones or teens, you might instead opt for the Utah Park area. You'll find Aurora Hills Middle School, Overland High School and Ponderosa Elementary School all nearby.
Paying for the Dream
Typically, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,100 to $1,700 a month for a 2-bedroom apartment in Aurora. This of course varies dependent upon the community amenities, local neighborhoods and features in the apartment. In the Sunny Vale area, expect to see rent prices around the $1,100 mark.
If you were to head over to the Southlands neighborhood, though, you could see rents in the $1,700 range. This is a very convenient location, though, since Southlands Town Center and a Walmart Supercenter are only moments away.
On average, you're saving a few hundred dollars over comparable 2-bedroom apartments in Denver, so Aurora is great for professionals and families seeking an affordable living space.
Having Fun in Aurora
Aurora has an extensive transportation system that includes interstates, light rail systems, bus stops and access to the Denver International Airport. You won't need to fly anywhere, though, to have a fun time in the city. Here are just a few of the attractions you can enjoy alone or with the family:
- Aurora Sports Park
- Del Mar Park
- Sausalito Pool
- Aurora Fox Arts Center/Theatre
- Aurora History Museum
Luckily, you can also feel safe heading to all of these areas. Aurora's violent crime rate is much lower than the national average, and its violent crime rate is even 0.21 points lower than Colorado's -- typically considered one of the safer states in America.
While you're enjoying the attractions in this safe city, you'll want to make sure you don't miss the periodic events that take place as well. These include the Global Fest, Holiday Tree Lighting, the Food Truck Rodeo and the annual Fourth of July Spectacular.
The 2-bedroom apartments in Aurora are great for families with children, but couples and single professionals who want a guest or office room will also come out on top in Aurora.
June 2020 Aurora Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Aurora Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month
Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora
Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
- While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.