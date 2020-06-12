Apartment List
144 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

When it comes to Colorado, Aurora is kind of a big deal. Only two cities in the state have larger populations, and with over 155 square miles of land, there's plenty of space to find your dream home.
Willow Park
4 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
$
Lynn Knoll
17 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Lynn Knoll
2 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Heather Gardens
30 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1199 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
16 Units Available
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1228 sqft
Move-in-ready homes surrounded by lush, landscaped gardens, opposite park. Carpets, ceiling fans, extra storage and refrigerator. Swimming pool, dog park, garage and hot tub all located on-site.
Tollgate Overlook
12 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1135 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Tollgate Overlook
4 Units Available
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
987 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
Horseshoe Park
9 Units Available
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Aurora Hills
11 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Aurora Highlands
47 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
959 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Utah Park
9 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
$
4 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1198 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
$
Expo Park
6 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
879 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
$
Expo Park
28 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
5 Units Available
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1077 sqft
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
$
Expo Park
12 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
Village East
18 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1031 sqft
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
$
Tollgate Overlook
14 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Kingsborough
20 Units Available
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
Tollgate Overlook
18 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Highline Villages
19 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
City Center
13 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
$
Heather Gardens
172 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Village East
21 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1213 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Aurora City Guide

When it comes to Colorado, Aurora is kind of a big deal. Only two cities in the state have larger populations, and with over 155 square miles of land, there's plenty of space to find your dream home. This is actually amusing considering the city was only 4 square miles when it was first established. In the late 1970s, though, its growth quickly outpaced every other city in America. Now, you'll have more than 325,000 residents to call neighbors, and if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment in Aurora, you don't have to look far.

When it comes to Colorado, Aurora is kind of a big deal. Only two cities in the state have larger populations, and with over 155 square miles of land, there's plenty of space to find your dream home.

This is actually amusing considering the city was only 4 square miles when it was first established. In the late 1970s, though, its growth quickly outpaced every other city in America. Now, you'll have more than 325,000 residents to call neighbors, and if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment in Aurora, you don't have to look far.

Finding the Right Apartment

Thanks to the size of Aurora, there are a variety of areas where you can find 2-bedroom apartments. In reality, the hardest decision is choosing the neighborhood that has everything you're looking for. There are nearly 100 major neighborhoods in the Aurora area, including Blackstone, Chelsea and Quincy Hill, and you could even opt to live near Buckley Air Force Base.

To get your search started, look around the I-225 corridor. There are several communities around the Center Pointe area, and if you enjoy hitting the greens, there are a few near the Aurora Hills Golf Course as well. You'll also find several places around Laredo Highline, and this is awfully close to the Anschutz Medical Campus.

If you've got little ones or teens, you might instead opt for the Utah Park area. You'll find Aurora Hills Middle School, Overland High School and Ponderosa Elementary School all nearby.

Paying for the Dream

Typically, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,100 to $1,700 a month for a 2-bedroom apartment in Aurora. This of course varies dependent upon the community amenities, local neighborhoods and features in the apartment. In the Sunny Vale area, expect to see rent prices around the $1,100 mark.

If you were to head over to the Southlands neighborhood, though, you could see rents in the $1,700 range. This is a very convenient location, though, since Southlands Town Center and a Walmart Supercenter are only moments away.

On average, you're saving a few hundred dollars over comparable 2-bedroom apartments in Denver, so Aurora is great for professionals and families seeking an affordable living space.

Having Fun in Aurora

Aurora has an extensive transportation system that includes interstates, light rail systems, bus stops and access to the Denver International Airport. You won't need to fly anywhere, though, to have a fun time in the city. Here are just a few of the attractions you can enjoy alone or with the family:

  • Aurora Sports Park
  • Del Mar Park
  • Sausalito Pool
  • Aurora Fox Arts Center/Theatre
  • Aurora History Museum

Luckily, you can also feel safe heading to all of these areas. Aurora's violent crime rate is much lower than the national average, and its violent crime rate is even 0.21 points lower than Colorado's -- typically considered one of the safer states in America.

While you're enjoying the attractions in this safe city, you'll want to make sure you don't miss the periodic events that take place as well. These include the Global Fest, Holiday Tree Lighting, the Food Truck Rodeo and the annual Fourth of July Spectacular.

The 2-bedroom apartments in Aurora are great for families with children, but couples and single professionals who want a guest or office room will also come out on top in Aurora.

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

