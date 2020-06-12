144 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

When it comes to Colorado, Aurora is kind of a big deal. Only two cities in the state have larger populations, and with over 155 square miles of land, there's plenty of space to find your dream home.

This is actually amusing considering the city was only 4 square miles when it was first established. In the late 1970s, though, its growth quickly outpaced every other city in America. Now, you'll have more than 325,000 residents to call neighbors, and if you're looking for a 2-bedroom apartment in Aurora, you don't have to look far.

Finding the Right Apartment

Thanks to the size of Aurora, there are a variety of areas where you can find 2-bedroom apartments. In reality, the hardest decision is choosing the neighborhood that has everything you're looking for. There are nearly 100 major neighborhoods in the Aurora area, including Blackstone, Chelsea and Quincy Hill, and you could even opt to live near Buckley Air Force Base.

To get your search started, look around the I-225 corridor. There are several communities around the Center Pointe area, and if you enjoy hitting the greens, there are a few near the Aurora Hills Golf Course as well. You'll also find several places around Laredo Highline, and this is awfully close to the Anschutz Medical Campus.

If you've got little ones or teens, you might instead opt for the Utah Park area. You'll find Aurora Hills Middle School, Overland High School and Ponderosa Elementary School all nearby.

Paying for the Dream

Typically, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,100 to $1,700 a month for a 2-bedroom apartment in Aurora. This of course varies dependent upon the community amenities, local neighborhoods and features in the apartment. In the Sunny Vale area, expect to see rent prices around the $1,100 mark.

If you were to head over to the Southlands neighborhood, though, you could see rents in the $1,700 range. This is a very convenient location, though, since Southlands Town Center and a Walmart Supercenter are only moments away.

On average, you're saving a few hundred dollars over comparable 2-bedroom apartments in Denver, so Aurora is great for professionals and families seeking an affordable living space.

Having Fun in Aurora

Aurora has an extensive transportation system that includes interstates, light rail systems, bus stops and access to the Denver International Airport. You won't need to fly anywhere, though, to have a fun time in the city. Here are just a few of the attractions you can enjoy alone or with the family:

Aurora Sports Park

Del Mar Park

Sausalito Pool

Aurora Fox Arts Center/Theatre

Aurora History Museum

Luckily, you can also feel safe heading to all of these areas. Aurora's violent crime rate is much lower than the national average, and its violent crime rate is even 0.21 points lower than Colorado's -- typically considered one of the safer states in America.

While you're enjoying the attractions in this safe city, you'll want to make sure you don't miss the periodic events that take place as well. These include the Global Fest, Holiday Tree Lighting, the Food Truck Rodeo and the annual Fourth of July Spectacular.

The 2-bedroom apartments in Aurora are great for families with children, but couples and single professionals who want a guest or office room will also come out on top in Aurora.