559 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO
Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.
If you are looking for an apartment locator for Commerce City, chances are good you are after one of the moderately sized apartments for rent. Homes for rent and a few duplexes for rent are also available here. The largest amount of rental housing, though, is definitely in single-family homes.
The median age of homes here is about 40 years, which is fairly moderate for the region. About 24 percent of the homes here are rented, which is also about average compared to cities of this city. The area has about six percent of its housing units unoccupied at any given time. This is somewhat high. It means that there are likely many property owners willing to work with a well-qualified renter to secure a contract.
Getting a lease for an apartment in Commerce City is not hard to do if you have steady work and a decent credit score. Most renters here charge a security deposit that is equal to one month's rent upfront. They will want to see proof of your income, though. Keep in mind, you can negotiate the deal. They will work with many people, including families who are getting assistance.
As the 18th largest (by population) suburb in the country, you can bet that Commerce City has more than a few neighborhoods located throughout it. Each one offers a different lifestyle and various housing options. You may just find that all utilities paid apartment you are after or that duplex for rent you need.
E 88th Avenue:This neighborhood is very densely populated with numerous residential streets. It is home to about half of the Buffalo Run Golf Course and the Buckley Ranch Open Space. It is just a few minutes away from I-470, though it is not located right on the freeway.
Chambers: Just to the north is Chambers, a neighborhood with some single family homes and a few high rise apartments. I-470 runs through it and it also is just off I-76, giving it the ideal access to Denver and the surrounding area as well.
Hazeltine Heights: In the Hazeltine Heights neighborhood, you will find a wide range of community-like areas. This is the location of the Belle Creek Community Garden, an ideal area for those who want to enjoy some time outdoors. It is also right off I-88, which allows is to connect to I-85 for easy access into Denver. The area is close to the Thornton Sports Complex and to Elaine T Valente Open Space Park. You will find numerous homes for rent here, with some apartments for rent as well.
Peoria Street: Just to the east of Route 85 is the Peoria Street neighborhood. This area is densely populated with mostly single family homes. A few small, strip malls are located in this area as well. I-76 runs directly through it, giving individuals access to a faster commute. Much of this area, though, is undeveloped.
Eno:A large area with most of its homes just off E 104th Street, the Eno neighborhood is a region with moderate sized homes. It is near Second Creek Open Space and is just off Route 2. A few shopping centers are located here with mostly chain restaurants and stores.
Route 2:The neighborhood of Route 2 is a popular area. You will find apartments to rent here, but also numerous homes. The Community Leadership Academy is located in this area as is the Fairfax Park. Hotels are available along Route 2, but the area is not overly commercialized.
City Center:Perhaps the least populated area of Commerce City, City Center is the hub of highways and connection points. Nearly all of the major freeways are nearby, including I-270, Route 36, and I-76. This area is somewhat residential, but mostly industrial. Northside Park is located here and Fairfax Park is just outside its borders.
Sandcreek Drive: Not just one street, but a larger area with mostly single family homes is what you will find in the Sandcreek Drive neighborhood. Most of the homes here are higher end, with larger lots and more features. You will still find single family homes. Ingram Field and Capra Field. Route 36 and I-270 runs through this community.
In addition to Denver being nearby and the mountains close enough that you can make weekend of skiing, what is life really like in Commerce City? It isn't likely you will be spending your time panning for gold (it's long gone by now) but you will find that this is a community with plenty of wildlife and open spaces to enjoy.
A ride into work (which about half of the people living here do) will take about 21 minutes on average. About 66 percent of the people working here have white collar jobs. Many more work in the oil refinery that is so dominant in this area.