559 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO

Neighborhoods in Commerce City

As the 18th largest (by population) suburb in the country, you can bet that Commerce City has more than a few neighborhoods located throughout it. Each one offers a different lifestyle and various housing options. You may just find that all utilities paid apartment you are after or that duplex for rent you need.

E 88th Avenue:This neighborhood is very densely populated with numerous residential streets. It is home to about half of the Buffalo Run Golf Course and the Buckley Ranch Open Space. It is just a few minutes away from I-470, though it is not located right on the freeway.

Chambers: Just to the north is Chambers, a neighborhood with some single family homes and a few high rise apartments. I-470 runs through it and it also is just off I-76, giving it the ideal access to Denver and the surrounding area as well.

Hazeltine Heights: In the Hazeltine Heights neighborhood, you will find a wide range of community-like areas. This is the location of the Belle Creek Community Garden, an ideal area for those who want to enjoy some time outdoors. It is also right off I-88, which allows is to connect to I-85 for easy access into Denver. The area is close to the Thornton Sports Complex and to Elaine T Valente Open Space Park. You will find numerous homes for rent here, with some apartments for rent as well.

Peoria Street: Just to the east of Route 85 is the Peoria Street neighborhood. This area is densely populated with mostly single family homes. A few small, strip malls are located in this area as well. I-76 runs directly through it, giving individuals access to a faster commute. Much of this area, though, is undeveloped.

Eno:A large area with most of its homes just off E 104th Street, the Eno neighborhood is a region with moderate sized homes. It is near Second Creek Open Space and is just off Route 2. A few shopping centers are located here with mostly chain restaurants and stores.

Route 2:The neighborhood of Route 2 is a popular area. You will find apartments to rent here, but also numerous homes. The Community Leadership Academy is located in this area as is the Fairfax Park. Hotels are available along Route 2, but the area is not overly commercialized.

City Center:Perhaps the least populated area of Commerce City, City Center is the hub of highways and connection points. Nearly all of the major freeways are nearby, including I-270, Route 36, and I-76. This area is somewhat residential, but mostly industrial. Northside Park is located here and Fairfax Park is just outside its borders.

Sandcreek Drive: Not just one street, but a larger area with mostly single family homes is what you will find in the Sandcreek Drive neighborhood. Most of the homes here are higher end, with larger lots and more features. You will still find single family homes. Ingram Field and Capra Field. Route 36 and I-270 runs through this community.