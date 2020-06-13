559 Apartments for rent in Commerce City, CO

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Belle Creek
7 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,584
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10017 Idalia St.
10017 Idalia Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2295 sqft
Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Commerce City Available Now! - To schedule a showing contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 634-8638, 10017-idalia-st@rent.dynasty.com Available Now is this beautiful home located near E. 100th Ave and Chambers Rd.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2600 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10686 Kalispell St
10686 Kalispell Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Gorgeous Home With Two Car Garage and Access to Community Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Come see this open floor plan which includes a large family room and gas fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D
9758 Laredo Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1568 sqft
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D Available 07/08/20 Affordable 3BD, 3BA Commerce City Townhome with 2-car Garage, Near DIA - Delightful townhouse, located in one of Denver's most expanding neighborhoods.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Commerce City
1 Unit Available
6151 Locust Street
6151 Locust Street, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
4 bed, 2 bath, finished basement w/ 1 car garage newly remodeled. Section 8 welcome - This home features on the main level, living room, with ceiling fan, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with eating space, refrigerator, electric cook top and oven.

1 of 9

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
Kemp
1 Unit Available
6605 Olive Street
6605 Olive St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1012 sqft
Want to take a virtual tour now? >>> https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Kemp
1 Unit Available
6822 Niagara Street
6822 Niagara St, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1240 sqft
Fantastic ranch ­style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and detached 2 garage garage. Spacious living area and kitchen with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and modern light fixtures.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Elyria Swansea
13 Units Available
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,443
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1085 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Monaco
31 Units Available
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4764 High Street
4764 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Monaco
1 Unit Available
6642 E 78th Way Lowr
6642 East 78th Way, Derby, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
This is part of a three plex. This large One bedroom unit has a large living room and kitchen. Nice bathroom and laundry room. Must see. Property is available on August 1st.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4515 Fillmore Street
4515 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
633 sqft
The interior of this home is open light and clean. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition. Two bedrooms One bathroom large living room and good size kitchen with good appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
9449 East 52nd Avenue
9449 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2830 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874058. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hazeltine
1 Unit Available
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Elyria Swansea
1 Unit Available
4733 Vine Street
4733 Vine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
600 sqft
This Pet-Friendly Two Bedroom Apartment is Less Than 15 Minutes From The Heart of Downtown Denver! The entire unit has been updated & is ready for immediate move in.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8463 Monroe Way
8463 Monroe Way, Welby, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is now Available! With washer and dryer inside unit, eat in kitchen, private yard, and more! Rent: $1525 Security Deposit: $1525 Please call 970.686.6544 ext 2 for showings.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stapleton
1 Unit Available
Aster Conservatory Green
4890 Willow Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,205
564 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW BUILD Studio in Stapleton; Low-Rise Homey Feel - Property Id: 248226 Property is broken into wings: North, East, West, where each wing offers unique interior features and finishes.

Median Rent in Commerce City

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Commerce City is $1,115, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,412.
Studio
$913
1 Bed
$1,115
2 Beds
$1,412
3+ Beds
$2,052
City GuideCommerce City
Have you heard of DeVotchKa? They've got a little song called "Commerce City Sister," and it was written about this town.

Commerce City, a Home Rule Municipality, is a suburb located in Adams County in Colorado with more than 45,900 people. The city itself is a mix of industrial and residential areas. It is those industrial components, including the oil refinery, that produces more than 90,000 barrels a day that makes this town so important to the region in terms of economic health. The city, which is home to the Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer team, was even a popular gold rush town in the 1800s. For those people looking for an apartment to rent in Commerce City, though, the history of the town is only of limited interest.

Having trouble with Cragislist Commerce City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in Commerce City

If you are looking for an apartment locator for Commerce City, chances are good you are after one of the moderately sized apartments for rent. Homes for rent and a few duplexes for rent are also available here. The largest amount of rental housing, though, is definitely in single-family homes.

The median age of homes here is about 40 years, which is fairly moderate for the region. About 24 percent of the homes here are rented, which is also about average compared to cities of this city. The area has about six percent of its housing units unoccupied at any given time. This is somewhat high. It means that there are likely many property owners willing to work with a well-qualified renter to secure a contract.

Getting a lease for an apartment in Commerce City is not hard to do if you have steady work and a decent credit score. Most renters here charge a security deposit that is equal to one month's rent upfront. They will want to see proof of your income, though. Keep in mind, you can negotiate the deal. They will work with many people, including families who are getting assistance.

Neighborhoods in Commerce City

As the 18th largest (by population) suburb in the country, you can bet that Commerce City has more than a few neighborhoods located throughout it. Each one offers a different lifestyle and various housing options. You may just find that all utilities paid apartment you are after or that duplex for rent you need.

E 88th Avenue:This neighborhood is very densely populated with numerous residential streets. It is home to about half of the Buffalo Run Golf Course and the Buckley Ranch Open Space. It is just a few minutes away from I-470, though it is not located right on the freeway.

Chambers: Just to the north is Chambers, a neighborhood with some single family homes and a few high rise apartments. I-470 runs through it and it also is just off I-76, giving it the ideal access to Denver and the surrounding area as well.

Hazeltine Heights: In the Hazeltine Heights neighborhood, you will find a wide range of community-like areas. This is the location of the Belle Creek Community Garden, an ideal area for those who want to enjoy some time outdoors. It is also right off I-88, which allows is to connect to I-85 for easy access into Denver. The area is close to the Thornton Sports Complex and to Elaine T Valente Open Space Park. You will find numerous homes for rent here, with some apartments for rent as well.

Peoria Street: Just to the east of Route 85 is the Peoria Street neighborhood. This area is densely populated with mostly single family homes. A few small, strip malls are located in this area as well. I-76 runs directly through it, giving individuals access to a faster commute. Much of this area, though, is undeveloped.

Eno:A large area with most of its homes just off E 104th Street, the Eno neighborhood is a region with moderate sized homes. It is near Second Creek Open Space and is just off Route 2. A few shopping centers are located here with mostly chain restaurants and stores.

Route 2:The neighborhood of Route 2 is a popular area. You will find apartments to rent here, but also numerous homes. The Community Leadership Academy is located in this area as is the Fairfax Park. Hotels are available along Route 2, but the area is not overly commercialized.

City Center:Perhaps the least populated area of Commerce City, City Center is the hub of highways and connection points. Nearly all of the major freeways are nearby, including I-270, Route 36, and I-76. This area is somewhat residential, but mostly industrial. Northside Park is located here and Fairfax Park is just outside its borders.

Sandcreek Drive: Not just one street, but a larger area with mostly single family homes is what you will find in the Sandcreek Drive neighborhood. Most of the homes here are higher end, with larger lots and more features. You will still find single family homes. Ingram Field and Capra Field. Route 36 and I-270 runs through this community.

Life in Commerce City

In addition to Denver being nearby and the mountains close enough that you can make weekend of skiing, what is life really like in Commerce City? It isn't likely you will be spending your time panning for gold (it's long gone by now) but you will find that this is a community with plenty of wildlife and open spaces to enjoy.

A ride into work (which about half of the people living here do) will take about 21 minutes on average. About 66 percent of the people working here have white collar jobs. Many more work in the oil refinery that is so dominant in this area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Commerce City?
In Commerce City, the median rent is $913 for a studio, $1,115 for a 1-bedroom, $1,412 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,052 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Commerce City, check out our monthly Commerce City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Commerce City?
Some of the colleges located in the Commerce City area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Commerce City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Commerce City from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

