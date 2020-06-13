122 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with balcony

Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.

From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.

