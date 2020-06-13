122 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Horseshoe Park
9 Units Available
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
Center Pointe
15 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
81 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Utah Park
8 Units Available
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,147
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,467
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sterling Hills
17 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
4 Units Available
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two-tone paint and crown molding. Upscale amenities like a tanning bed and putting green. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, water features, and stone sundeck.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lynn Knoll
16 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,039
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Expo Park
13 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tollgate Overlook
18 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highline Villages
19 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Fitzsimons
53 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,330
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Fitzsimons
26 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
2100 North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1398 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Hampden South
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,217
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
49 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,341
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1266 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
Northwest Aurora
2 Units Available
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Highline Villages
3 Units Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
The Dam
2 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
City Center
13 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
$
Centretech
10 Units Available
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Chambers Heights
6 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
Willow Park
3 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
City Guide for Aurora, CO

Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.

From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Aurora? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Aurora, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aurora renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

