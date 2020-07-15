/
/
inverness
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Inverness, CO📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7820 Inverness Blvd Unit 409
7820 Inverness Court North, Inverness, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1452 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom highrise condo with a study! This lovely home has a wrap-around deck with tremendous views! Beautiful kitchen with island, fireplace, master suite and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7840 Inverness Blvd
7840 Inverness Court North, Inverness, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2128 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2128 Sqft - 7840 Inverness Blvd - Available now. Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Brownstone style townhouse in the heart of the Denver Tech Center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7815 Vallagio Ln
7815 Vallagio Lane, Inverness, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1722 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage at the Vallagio Inverness. Award winning neighborhood and golf community.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
34 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
24 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,451
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
24 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
19 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,577
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1429 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
22 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
9079 East Panorama Circle
9079 East Panorama Circle, Arapahoe County, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Centennial will welcome you with 1,125 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Inverness
301 Inverness Way South
301 Inverness Way South, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1105 sqft
Come tour this beautiful condo located near Inverness in Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a spacious patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202
10263 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
981 sqft
10263 E Peakview Ave #C202 Available 08/01/20 Top Floor 2 Bedroom Condo in Peakview Pointe - Englewood - Remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Cherry Creek High School district! Newer carpet, paint, appliances and lighting.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek Vista
10746 East Maplewood Drive
10746 East Maplewood Drive, Cherry Creek, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
2375 sqft
* 4 BD, 3 BTH, 2 Car Garage, 2,216/SF with Finished walkout basement. * Cherry Creek School district. Elementary schools: High Plains, Middle Schools: Campus Middle School and High Schools: Cherry Creek High School.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
17 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,396
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,404
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1149 sqft
What happens when you line up all the practical things you need for success, and then surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of delightful diversions? You get a balanced life at the intersection of Happy Canyon and Monaco. This is Tangent.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
16 Units Available
Southmoor Park
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,371
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
41 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
30 Units Available
Hampden South
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
26 Units Available
Hampden South
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
39 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
37 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Inverness area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Inverness from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, CODove Valley, COCherry Creek, COMeridian, COStonegate, CO