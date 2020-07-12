/
center pointe
176 Apartments for rent in Center Pointe, Aurora, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1317 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near the Highline Canal Trail, Aurora Light rail and City Center Shopping. Pet-friendly renovated units with private patio/balcony, in-unit laundry, and easy access to I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
17 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 S Joplin Cir
815 South Joplin Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1946 sqft
815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
855 S. Kalispell #102
855 South Kalispell Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1029 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom with 9 foot ceilings! - You will be proud to call this condo your home and the envy of your family and friends ! *Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Center Pointe
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
20 Units Available
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Best combination of location and lifestyle and ideally located near the University of Denver, Aurora. Newly renovated units have upgraded kitchens, lighting, and washer/dryers. Gated access community is situated in a park-like setting that is just a few minutes from many shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
20 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1218 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
12 Units Available
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41am
6 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1561 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
8 Units Available
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
898 sqft
Spacious layout featuring fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets in a beautifully landscaped setting. Plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Within an easy commute of Denver. Pet-friendly, with heated pool and gym on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,079
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
461 S Nucla St
461 S Nucla St, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
Brand New 4 bedroom Home - Property Id: 289217 This is a brand new 2020 home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Laminated wood floor on the main floor carpet upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
16793 East Virginia Avenue
16793 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
This gorgeous NEWLY built 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
427 South Memphis Way
427 South Memphis Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
* Condo features new laminate flooring in the entire unit, newer paint. * Large family room with newer fireplace and dining area. * Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring. * Central AC.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1558 South Laredo Court
1558 South Laredo Court, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please use email link for showing appointments.This two bedroom, 1.5 bath, home has recently been painted and had had new carpet and vinyl installed.There is an additional basement room with bath that can be used as a study or perhaps a bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200
14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18063 E. Ohio Ave. #103
18063 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1177 sqft
COME ON HOME ON OHIO** 3 Bed 2 Bath with a community pool - Come see this large 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! This is a main floor unit that backs to the open space of the community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18013 e Ohio ave
18013 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1177 sqft
Available 08/06/20 3 bed condo - Property Id: 301342 Nice second floor condo with new windows mountain views stainless appliances fireplace washer dryer and newer furnace and low maintenance flooring in living room and kitchen lots of parking in
