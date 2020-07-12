/
jewell heights hoffman heights
229 Apartments for rent in Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights, Aurora, CO
15 Units Available
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
72 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,471
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
13 Units Available
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
1 Unit Available
1161 Ursula St
1161 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1161 Ursula St in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1350 Peoria Street
1350 Peoria Street, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus. Our renovated apartments are spacious, modern, unique, and designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 Unit Available
140 E Del Mar Circle
140 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
762 sqft
About Park 146 WELCOME HOME TO PARK146 APARTMENT HOMES! Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus.
1 Unit Available
12700 E. 13th Place
12700 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1092 sqft
12700 E.
Results within 1 mile of Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
18 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
47 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
36 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
10 Units Available
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$896
304 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
928 sqft
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.
8 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
15 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
1 Unit Available
1333 Eagle St
1333 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2156 sqft
1333 Eagle St Aurora - Property Id: 318675 Brick ranch style home over 2000 sq ft. Close to all your schools, CU Anschutz Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, VA Hospital, walk to light rail and bus lines. Well maintained house.
1 Unit Available
2210 Moline St.
2210 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1268 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated home near Anschutz - Property Id: 78882 This home has wonderful updates and boasts incredible outdoor living spaces as well as an unbeatable location.
1 Unit Available
1585 Moline Street Unit 4
1585 Moline St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment by Anschutz Medical Campus - Available June 30th! - *** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800
1 Unit Available
11295 E 6th Pl
11295 East 6th Place, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2364 sqft
*** AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH! *** Beautiful and well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House.
1 Unit Available
1585 Moline Street
1585 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
*** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, 800 square feet of living space, and fresh paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200
14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
1 Unit Available
84 Nome Way - C, Unit C
84 Nome Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Great family townhome in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to trail system and parks*new paint*new carpet*new flooring*Attached garage, fireplace, W/D in unit! Located close to I-225 with a park across the street.
1 Unit Available
2300 Moline St
2300 Moline Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
2300 Moline St Available 08/01/20 Updated Single-Family Home with Sunroom, 2 Car Garage & Large Yard! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an expansive fenced in yard, perfect for grilling & enjoying outdoor activities, in addition to a large
