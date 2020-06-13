213 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,294
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
$
55 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,210
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
32 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplaces and air conditioning in apartments. Maintenance and manager on site. Playground and pools available. Less than half a mile from the restaurants and stores in Mission Trace North Shopping Center. Minutes from I-25.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
7 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
900 sqft
Have you ever walked into an apartment that felt tailor-made for you? Now you can see what that feels like with Hadley Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
$
27 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Hawthorne Hill Apartments. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Thornton, CO. Our recently renovated apartments feature modern amenities that help make a house a home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
8 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Quimby
1 Unit Available
3601 E 103rd Cir
3601 East 103rd Circle, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1221 sqft
Next to New Light Rail! A Refreshingly New Exclusive Downtown Condo Life Style in Thornton with 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths. The master bedroom offers a five piece bath, walk-in closet and private balcony that is shared with a living room access.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2401 E 127th Ave
2401 East 127th Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1885 sqft
Beautiful Eastlake Shores (house will be professionally clean and carpet shampoo prior to move in) low maintenance 2 story style bright (natural light) home in quiet neighborhood, within a block of a park, lake, and walking trails.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12711 Colorado Blvd Unit H819
12711 Colorado Boulevard, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1297 sqft
GORGEOUS Updated Townhome in the fantastic "LODGE AT TERRALAGO" community ~ 2-story, 2-bed, 2-bath ~ Open, Light, Bright ~ Roomy with 1292 Sq Feet ~ NEW Flooring and Paint throughout ~ LARGE Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen ~ Gas FIREPLACE, 9'

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14798 Gaylord St
14798 Gaylord Street, Thornton, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2984 sqft
This traditional 5 bed 3.5 bath, two story is located on one of the largest corner lots in the highly sought after Quail Valley neighborhood. Home has gorgeous quartz counter tops and high quality Kitchenaid appliances in the kitchen.

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Thornton is $1,514, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,917.
Studio
$1,239
1 Bed
$1,514
2 Beds
$1,917
3+ Beds
$2,785
City GuideThornton
Why live in over-crowded Denver when there’s a swell ‘burb like Thornton just ten miles north? With 230 acres of open space, more than 40 public parks, easy commuting to Denver via I-25 and all of Colorado’s legendary resorts just mere hours away, Thornton is booming. There’s still plenty of screaming bargains to be had, however, making now the perfect time to start pounding the Thornton pavement on the quest for your dream rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Thornton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What’s the Deal with Thornton?

Thornton is one of Denver’s northern suburbs. In fact, the mile high city is just a hop, skip and a drive down Interstate 25, so a good deal of Thornton’s residents are commuters. Whether you’ll be one of them or not, you’re still gonna need wheels - hey, these are the suburbs, remember? The city itself is heavily residential but all of the creature comforts such as dining and shopping are scattered around generously, so no matter where you end up putting down stakes everything you’ll need will be well within reach.

Thornton's got somewhat of a random checkerboard layout, with malls next to vacant lots next to homes next to apartments. So look around, make sure your apartment's in a neighborhood with some walkable paths or sidewalks as you'll likely want to get outside in the sunshine and enjoy the Colorado mountain views! Both paths and views abound in Thornton, and even in the dead of winter, you'll find plenty of sunny days.

Choosing Sides

NoTho: Consisting mostly of newer sprawling residential neighborhoods. Most of the rentals you’ll find here are of the brand-spankin’ new “apartment home” ilk that come loaded with all the bells and whistles. Think granite countertops, resort-style swimming pools and fitness centers. Of course, they’re not “cheap” per-se, but they’re sure a lot less than comparable units in the Mile High City. Way out in the outskirts of town, you can still find the odd trailer or mobile home for rent if that’s more your thing.

SoTho: South Thornton is a bargain-hunter’s paradise. Small 1960’s tract homes in pleasant neighborhoods and revamped patio-style apartments make up the bulk of vacancies in this area and there are still plenty of deals to be had for would-be renters.

That concludes our brief tour of Thornton. Whether you end up on the south side of town or the north, residents-to-be should rest assured they’ll be paying less and getting more than they would in Denver. Why not put all that rent money you’ll be saving to good use - like a season pass to Breckenridge or Winter Park?

June 2020 Thornton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Thornton rents declined significantly over the past month

Thornton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thornton stand at $1,515 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,917 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Thornton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Thornton, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thornton

    Rent growth in Thornton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thornton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Thornton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,917 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Thornton.
    • While rents in Thornton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thornton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Thornton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Thornton?
    In Thornton, the median rent is $1,239 for a studio, $1,514 for a 1-bedroom, $1,917 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,785 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Thornton, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Thornton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Thornton include South Thornton, and Quimby.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Thornton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Thornton area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Thornton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Thornton from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

