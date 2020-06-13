213 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO📍
Thornton is one of Denver’s northern suburbs. In fact, the mile high city is just a hop, skip and a drive down Interstate 25, so a good deal of Thornton’s residents are commuters. Whether you’ll be one of them or not, you’re still gonna need wheels - hey, these are the suburbs, remember? The city itself is heavily residential but all of the creature comforts such as dining and shopping are scattered around generously, so no matter where you end up putting down stakes everything you’ll need will be well within reach.
Thornton's got somewhat of a random checkerboard layout, with malls next to vacant lots next to homes next to apartments. So look around, make sure your apartment's in a neighborhood with some walkable paths or sidewalks as you'll likely want to get outside in the sunshine and enjoy the Colorado mountain views! Both paths and views abound in Thornton, and even in the dead of winter, you'll find plenty of sunny days.
NoTho: Consisting mostly of newer sprawling residential neighborhoods. Most of the rentals you’ll find here are of the brand-spankin’ new “apartment home” ilk that come loaded with all the bells and whistles. Think granite countertops, resort-style swimming pools and fitness centers. Of course, they’re not “cheap” per-se, but they’re sure a lot less than comparable units in the Mile High City. Way out in the outskirts of town, you can still find the odd trailer or mobile home for rent if that’s more your thing.
SoTho: South Thornton is a bargain-hunter’s paradise. Small 1960’s tract homes in pleasant neighborhoods and revamped patio-style apartments make up the bulk of vacancies in this area and there are still plenty of deals to be had for would-be renters.
That concludes our brief tour of Thornton. Whether you end up on the south side of town or the north, residents-to-be should rest assured they’ll be paying less and getting more than they would in Denver. Why not put all that rent money you’ll be saving to good use - like a season pass to Breckenridge or Winter Park?
June 2020 Thornton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Thornton Rent Report. Thornton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Thornton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Thornton rents declined significantly over the past month
Thornton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Thornton stand at $1,515 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,917 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Thornton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Thornton, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Thornton
Rent growth in Thornton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Thornton is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Thornton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,917 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Thornton.
- While rents in Thornton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Thornton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Thornton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.