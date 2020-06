213 Apartments for rent in Thornton, CO

What’s the Deal with Thornton?

Thornton is one of Denver’s northern suburbs. In fact, the mile high city is just a hop, skip and a drive down Interstate 25, so a good deal of Thornton’s residents are commuters. Whether you’ll be one of them or not, you’re still gonna need wheels - hey, these are the suburbs, remember? The city itself is heavily residential but all of the creature comforts such as dining and shopping are scattered around generously, so no matter where you end up putting down stakes everything you’ll need will be well within reach.

Thornton's got somewhat of a random checkerboard layout, with malls next to vacant lots next to homes next to apartments. So look around, make sure your apartment's in a neighborhood with some walkable paths or sidewalks as you'll likely want to get outside in the sunshine and enjoy the Colorado mountain views! Both paths and views abound in Thornton, and even in the dead of winter, you'll find plenty of sunny days.