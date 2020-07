Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table shuffle board hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage conference room dog park internet access internet cafe

In an area flourishing with convenience, recreation, and possibility, Avalon Southlands offers one-, two- and three- bedroom Southland apartments for lease. Entertain in our thoughtfully designed living spaces with modern kitchens and granite countertops. Live effortlessly with amenities that include a fitness center with club-style equipment, coffee café, community pool table, shuffleboard and lounge. Unwind with our outdoor amenities such as social gas fire pits, hotel-inspired pool and spa with custom build cabanas and in water loungers. Avalon Southland is conveniently located in Aurora with quick access to E-470.