Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aurora renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
11 Units Available
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Village East
16 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitzsimons
52 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,330
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
Lynn Knoll
18 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Tollgate Overlook
12 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Center Pointe
15 Units Available
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
919 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to public transportation, I-225 and I-25. Units feature stainless steel appliances, nickel hardware and patios or balconies. Luxury community includes fitness center, garage and business center.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
79 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitzsimons
26 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
2100 North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,355
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:57am
Northwest Aurora
2 Units Available
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
$
Centretech
9 Units Available
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Chambers Heights
6 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Sable Ridge
6 Units Available
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
810 sqft
Community garden available to all tenants. Other amenities include a hot tub, pool, sauna, volleyball court, a fitness center, and even more. Small, gated area is very secure. Well located. Near Walmart, BJ's, and Sprouts Farmer's Market.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 8 at 09:26am
$
City Center
5 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Center Pointe
1 Unit Available
15793 E Custer Dr
15793 East Custer Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful home with a 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located in Aurora ( Arapahoe) Colorado. - Check out this spacious Aurora home offering excellent privacy with no neighbors directly behind the home and backyard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highline Villages
1 Unit Available
99 Molaine Street
99 Moline Court, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Aurora
1 Unit Available
1585 Moline Street Unit 4
1585 Moline St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
1585 Moline Street Unit 4 Available 06/30/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment by Anschutz Medical Campus - Available June 30th! - *** HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*** Come tour this spacious apartment located near Anschutz Medical Campus! This property

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Aurora Hills
1 Unit Available
12474 E Alaska Ave
12474 East Alaska Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2268 sqft
12474 E Alaska Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Near Aurora Hills Golf Course - You will fall in love with this open and spacious 3 bedroom home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
19578 E. 62nd Ave
19578 East 62nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2952 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch Style Home located in Prestigious High Point at DIA Community *AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RENTAL* - This lovely home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, plantation window shutters and a fully upgraded

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Aurora
1 Unit Available
1900 Kingston St
1900 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
941 sqft
Nice house walking distance to University Medical Center! - This house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are hardwood floors in the kitchen, cabinets are oak and nice. It also has a fenced backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heather Gardens
1 Unit Available
2410 South Fairplay Street
2410 South Fairplay Street, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2600 sqft
2410 South Fairplay Street Available 06/26/20 Large Aurora Home with Custom Finishes - This home is a must see. Contractor/Owner has spared no expense in creating a real beauty in Aurora. 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Center Pointe
1 Unit Available
601 S. Norfolk Way
601 South Norfolk Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1730 sqft
Large End Unit Town Home Right Off Alameda And Airport! 2-Car Attached Garage! - A must see unit! 3 bed 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Prides Crossing
1 Unit Available
4310 S. Andes Way Unit 103
4310 South Andes Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
812 sqft
One Bedroom Lakepointe Condo For Rent! No Stairs! - Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom lakepointe condominium located on the main floor. This condo has an enclosed sunroom! 2 new ceiling fans. Neutral colored carpets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Aurora
1 Unit Available
1615 Joliet St
1615 Joliet Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
625 sqft
2 bedroom Apartment Home Across from Spencer Garrett Park - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor apartment, wood flooring throughout, spacious berooms and living space. Beautiful courtyard, ample parking, across the street from Spencer Garrett Park.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
14900 East Center Ave. #E
14900 East Center Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1430 sqft
Amazing 2BR, 2BTH Townhouse, Great Location (City Center) - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Modern townhouse overlooking green space in City Center!!! The bright open floor plan has a large kitchen with beautiful hardwood flooring, Corian
City Guide for Aurora, CO

Thinking about making the move to Aurora, Colorado? Does the idea of hiking, skiing and biking year-round appeal to you? Are you a little bit country, a little bit rock-y mount? Then ponder no more. Aurora awaits you.

From any vantage point in the “Rocky Mountain” state, you can see a glow just beyond the city of Denver. Relatively large and extremely residential, that glow is the city of Aurora; Colorado’s 3rd most popular city, so large that it spreads across three counties. Boasting over 80 parks and 4 golf courses it is easy to see how this captivating, suburban town has become home to lovers of the great outdoors, as well as those looking for a settled place to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Aurora? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Aurora, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Aurora renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

