Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Village East
18 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1031 sqft
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kingsborough
20 Units Available
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tollgate Overlook
18 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highline Villages
19 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Fitzsimons
51 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Fitzsimons
26 Units Available
The Fremont Residences
2100 North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
1148 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 01:28am
Hampden South
30 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1104 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 01:28am
31 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1209 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
50 Units Available
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Luxurious units have kitchens with backsplash, granite counters and modern lighting fixtures. Community offers pool with spa, outdoor fire pit and tree-lined streets. Located close to the Aurora Reservoir and Saddle Rock Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Saddle Rock Ridge
62 Units Available
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
City Center
13 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Village East
21 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1213 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Center Pointe
9 Units Available
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
930 sqft
Private patio or balcony with all floor plans. Dry sauna. Sundeck overlooking the shaded picnic areas and pool. Five minutes from I-225.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
$
Heather Gardens
172 Units Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1093 sqft
Spur at Iliff Station offers spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans for rent in Aurora, CO. Check out our Amenities page to see whats included in your luxury finish package.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Dam
10 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 8 at 09:26am
$
City Center
5 Units Available
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1383 sqft
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
80 Units Available
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Expo Park
29 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Meadow Hills
1 Unit Available
3911 S Carson St Unit C
3911 South Carson Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1621 sqft
Updated 2 bed, 2 bath town home with loft. Closet in loft. Walk in closet in master. 2 closets in main floor bedroom. Pantry in kitchen. Ample storage in home and in garage. Two patios. Blocks from park, surrounded by golf course. Close to 225.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heather Ridge
1 Unit Available
13392 E Asbury Dr
13392 East Asbury Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1392 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath townhome near Heather Ridge Golf Course. Newer kitchen with granite, new paint and new carpet. Main floor bedroom and bath, washer & dryer also on main floor. Upstairs has loft w/bedroom and bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Prides Crossing
1 Unit Available
4371 S Andes Way Apt 201
4371 South Andes Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
982 sqft
This property has just been remodeled from the top down! Available for $1750/month for a 1 or 2 year lease. New carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Highline Villages
1 Unit Available
183 South Nome Street
183 South Nome Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874034.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Southeast Crossing
1 Unit Available
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 S Blackhawk St, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1118 sqft
Expansive 12 or 16 Foot Ceilings Tile Backsplash Under Cabinet Microwave Dishwasher Pantry* White Quartz Countertops Laminate Wood Plank Flooring Upgraded light fixtures Kitchen Faucet with Pull-Down Vegetable Sprayer Glass Cooktop Designer Lighting

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

