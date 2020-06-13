Apartment List
126 Cheap Apartments for rent in Aurora, CO

The Dam
2 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
City Center North
19 Units Available
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Highline Villages
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
Aurora Hills
8 Units Available
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Located near shops, restaurants and I-225 in Aurora. Community is on five acres with lush landscaping. Units feature sunlit interiors, designer finishes, and one- or two-bedroom layouts.
$
Lowry
6 Units Available
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Kingsborough
20 Units Available
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
850 sqft
Located near several shopping and dining options, Cambrian Apartments is also close to Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. This pet-friendly community in Aurora features on-site laundry, in-unit fireplaces and walk-in closets for extra storage.
$
Lynn Knoll
18 Units Available
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Aurora Highlands
53 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,018
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Horseshoe Park
9 Units Available
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
809 sqft
Designer touches like brushed nickel hardware and track lighting. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Less than two miles to I-225.
$
Expo Park
6 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
$
Expo Park
28 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$882
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
$
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
7 Units Available
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$929
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,092
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
$
Expo Park
13 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
Laredo Highline
8 Units Available
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$855
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
Highline Villages
19 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Tollgate Overlook
18 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Northwest Aurora
2 Units Available
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
600 sqft
Tailwind Apartments offers newly renovated studios and 1 bedrooms with open floor plans, updated kitchens and appliances, designer flooring and lots of closet space.
City Center
13 Units Available
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
892 sqft
Homey living area with wood burning fireplace. Conveniently located near public transportation going to the Denver International Airport and Downtown Denver.
Lynn Knoll
16 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,039
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Aurora Hills
9 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Chambers Heights
6 Units Available
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
$
Tollgate Overlook
14 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
$
Fitzsimons
1 Unit Available
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,034
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amber Apartments, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offers a variety of spacious floor plans. These apartments have been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchens and baths, have balconies and are cable-ready.

Expo Park
1 Unit Available
10792 E Exposition Ave Apt 152
10792 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
444 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condominium. Central A/C. Off street parking. Located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek Schools District.

June 2020 Aurora Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Aurora Rent Report. Aurora rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aurora rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aurora rent trends were flat over the past month

Aurora rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aurora stand at $1,251 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,583 for a two-bedroom. Aurora's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Aurora, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Aurora

    Rent growth in Aurora has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Aurora is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Aurora's median two-bedroom rent of $1,583 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Aurora.
    • While rents in Aurora remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Aurora than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Aurora is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

