Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access

NOW OPEN! Tour in person or remotely and receive a gift card for learning more about The Fremont. Brand new studio thru three bedroom apartment homes on the The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus outfitted with three different modern, high end finish packages to choose from. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. We welcome medical residents and medical/pharmacy students. Graduate and undergraduate students are invited to visit our adjacent sister community, 21 Fitzsimons. These homes are in the Fitzsimons area and are a walking distance to anywhere on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and only a short drive to DIA and Stapleton. The Fremont Residences in Aurora, CO 80045 offers apartment homes townhomes that include stainless steel appliances, modern soft close cabinetry, kitchen islands and wood flooring throughout. Feel at home in one of our homes with a full size washer and dryer and private balcony or patio. Select homes feature private roof decks and fireplaces. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat complete every home! Community wide amenities include a central pool, state of the art fitness center, and the Sunrise Conservatory. On site retail includes coffee shop, pub restaurant, brewery and floral shop. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Conveniently located 25 minutes from downtown Denver, The Fremont Residences is an oasis in the heart of where innovation happens in Colorado, with brand new homes and amenities that bring a whole new meaning to work life integration.