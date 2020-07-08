All apartments in Aurora
The Fremont Residences

13021 E. 21st Ave · (256) 364-4195
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two months FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

13021 E. 21st Ave, Aurora, CO 80045
Fitzsimons

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit B255 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit P409 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit P405 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit C229 · Avail. now

$1,583

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit P304 · Avail. now

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit C424 · Avail. now

$1,703

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B263 · Avail. Oct 3

$2,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit P402 · Avail. now

$2,238

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit B460 · Avail. Oct 3

$2,243

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit C115 · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit P301 · Avail. now

$3,039

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1401 sqft

Unit P501 · Avail. now

$3,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1401 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fremont Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
NOW OPEN! Tour in person or remotely and receive a gift card for learning more about The Fremont. Brand new studio thru three bedroom apartment homes on the The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus outfitted with three different modern, high end finish packages to choose from. At least one lease holding resident must be 24 years of age or older at the time of move in. We welcome medical residents and medical/pharmacy students. Graduate and undergraduate students are invited to visit our adjacent sister community, 21 Fitzsimons. These homes are in the Fitzsimons area and are a walking distance to anywhere on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and only a short drive to DIA and Stapleton. The Fremont Residences in Aurora, CO 80045 offers apartment homes townhomes that include stainless steel appliances, modern soft close cabinetry, kitchen islands and wood flooring throughout. Feel at home in one of our homes with a full size washer and dryer and private balcony or patio. Select homes feature private roof decks and fireplaces. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat complete every home! Community wide amenities include a central pool, state of the art fitness center, and the Sunrise Conservatory. On site retail includes coffee shop, pub restaurant, brewery and floral shop. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Conveniently located 25 minutes from downtown Denver, The Fremont Residences is an oasis in the heart of where innovation happens in Colorado, with brand new homes and amenities that bring a whole new meaning to work life integration. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fremont Residences have any available units?
The Fremont Residences has 36 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fremont Residences have?
Some of The Fremont Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fremont Residences currently offering any rent specials?
The Fremont Residences is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to two months FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is The Fremont Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fremont Residences is pet friendly.
Does The Fremont Residences offer parking?
Yes, The Fremont Residences offers parking.
Does The Fremont Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fremont Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fremont Residences have a pool?
Yes, The Fremont Residences has a pool.
Does The Fremont Residences have accessible units?
No, The Fremont Residences does not have accessible units.
Does The Fremont Residences have units with dishwashers?
No, The Fremont Residences does not have units with dishwashers.
