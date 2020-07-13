All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Duboce Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2198 Market St · (415) 200-2847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Location

2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Duboce Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,346

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,572

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$3,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$3,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$4,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 517 · Avail. Aug 26

$4,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Duboce Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
concierge
courtyard
key fob access
lobby
Self-guided tours now available (by appointment only)! Call us today to schedule your virtual tour to get started. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: We welcome two pets per apartment home. Maximum weight limit is 50 lbs. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Duboce Apartments have any available units?
The Duboce Apartments has 9 units available starting at $3,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Duboce Apartments have?
Some of The Duboce Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Duboce Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Duboce Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Is The Duboce Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Duboce Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Duboce Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Duboce Apartments offers parking.
Does The Duboce Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Duboce Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Duboce Apartments have a pool?
No, The Duboce Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Duboce Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Duboce Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Duboce Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Duboce Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

