All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 340 Fremont Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
340 Fremont Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 PM

340 Fremont Apartments

340 Fremont St · (510) 346-5530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020]
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 2208 · Avail. now

$2,949

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,158

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 2308 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,164

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,491

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 1601 · Avail. Aug 4

$3,532

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 2501 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,738

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 6

$4,196

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 17

$4,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$4,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 340 Fremont Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
package receiving
bbq/grill
bike storage
fire pit
internet access
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
340 Fremont Apartments is an exclusive, brand new apartment community, unmatched in the city of San Francisco. Designed by the world-renowned Handel Architects, this 40-story tower is a crisp new addition to the city skyline and represents the ultimate in luxury urban living. 340 Fremont is punctuated by inspiring design themes and amenities. Interior tones purposefully evoke California living, from wine country to the coast. The 24-hour concierge, rooftop terrace, intimate resident lounges and state-of-the art fitness center deliver a resort-level experience commensurate with luxury urban living. Located in the rapidly emerging The East Cut neighborhood, 340 Fremont residents are steps away from the Embarcadero, Financial District and South Beach, and have direct freeway access to the Bay Bridge and Silicon Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 80
Cats
rent: 75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Fremont Apartments have any available units?
340 Fremont Apartments has 14 units available starting at $2,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Fremont Apartments have?
Some of 340 Fremont Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Fremont Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
340 Fremont Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Save up to One Month's rent! [Offer good thru Jul 31, 2020] (on select units)
Is 340 Fremont Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Fremont Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 340 Fremont Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 340 Fremont Apartments offers parking.
Does 340 Fremont Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Fremont Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Fremont Apartments have a pool?
No, 340 Fremont Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 340 Fremont Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 340 Fremont Apartments has accessible units.
Does 340 Fremont Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Fremont Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 340 Fremont Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Geary Courtyard
639 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
990 Geary
990 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Mosso
900 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity