Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving bbq/grill bike storage fire pit internet access pool table smoke-free community yoga

340 Fremont Apartments is an exclusive, brand new apartment community, unmatched in the city of San Francisco. Designed by the world-renowned Handel Architects, this 40-story tower is a crisp new addition to the city skyline and represents the ultimate in luxury urban living. 340 Fremont is punctuated by inspiring design themes and amenities. Interior tones purposefully evoke California living, from wine country to the coast. The 24-hour concierge, rooftop terrace, intimate resident lounges and state-of-the art fitness center deliver a resort-level experience commensurate with luxury urban living. Located in the rapidly emerging The East Cut neighborhood, 340 Fremont residents are steps away from the Embarcadero, Financial District and South Beach, and have direct freeway access to the Bay Bridge and Silicon Valley.