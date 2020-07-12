Apartment List
/
CA
/
san francisco
/
duboce triangle
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

184 Apartments for rent in Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
10 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,337
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,245
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,524
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
106 SANCHEZ
106 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy MUNI and bike commute. Near Duboce Park. Recently renovated community features hardwood floors and updated appliances. On-site parking in a garage available. Green community. Modern living in an urban setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
400 DUBOCE
400 Duboce Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,095
432 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
821 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated entrance building in Duboce Triangle. Units feature updated kitchens, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Onsite Zipcar. MUNI-connected central location. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment, Duboce Dog Park.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
460 Duboce Ave
460 Duboce Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
765 sqft
Sunny, Charming Unit in Duboce Triangle, Pkg. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon) PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,350/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Parking: 1 car for $300/mo.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
56 Potomac St.
56 Potomac Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,495
1800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom detached home in the highly desired Duboce Triangle Neighborhood of San Francisco. Property features large open beam ceiling in the primary living area , a kitchen which as I write is being updated and sizable back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
563 Waller Street
563 Waller Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,490
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 563 Waller Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
797 14th Street
797 14th Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 797 14th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
748 14th Street
748 14th Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,490
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 748 14th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated April 14 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
148 Sanchez Street
148 Sanchez Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 148 Sanchez Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Duboce Triangle
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
98 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,123
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,355
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,657
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,896
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
14 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,335
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
908 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,020
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,340
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,380
1194 sqft
Modern apartments have stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include bike storage and a community garden. Near Octavia Boulevard and Market Street. Public transit is easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
64 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,764
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
122 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,426
422 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,496
888 sqft
Ultra modern apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Two-story lofts available. Stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Community features garage parking and private gym. Heart of the city with easy access to I-80.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,098
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,110
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,315
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
973 sqft
The Rise Hayes Valley is at the epicenter of the Mission, Upper Market and Hayes Valley neighborhoods in San Francisco. Sitting at the corner of Market St. and Valencia St.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
777 sqft
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture.
Duboce Triangle
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

When the earthquake of 1906 hit and ravaged San Francisco, the tiny neighborhood now known as Duboce Triangle, was given the name Tent City as numerous citizens whose houses were destroyed put up tents and makeshift shelters in the area.

Its current name, however, comes from Victor Duboce, a veteran of the Spanish-American war who was responsible for creating the public park at the heart of this tiny inner-city neighborhood. Also, if you check on the map, you see that Duboce Triangle has a precise triangular shape formed by the streets that mark its borders, i.e. Duboce, Market and Castro streets. Today the relaxing park created by Duboce remains a favorite of locals and their dogs, all of whom take life leisurely enjoying the green stretches, the unassuming cafes dotting the neighborhood and the exquisitely beautiful Victorian houses which offer a wide choice of homey rental apartments.

Moving to Duboce Triangle

Duboce Triangle is dominated by quaint and beautiful Victorian rental houses lining relaxing and quiet streets. Prices in the neighborhood vary greatly for a one-bedroom property -- sticker shock is a given. Take your time to look around carefully as in this part of San Francisco you stand a real chance of snatching a bargain with so many elegant Victorian beauties hidden in a fantastic, yet overlooked neighborhood. As it is not that popular, you will have less competition for your desired flat. Still, be prepared with all the usual paperwork and try to get a viewing arranged as soon as you spot a new advert for a cozy rental. Being the first in line and having everything prepared will improve of your chances of moving in real fast. Since Duboce Triangle is a neighborhood, it doesn't offer much when it comes to sub-neighborhoods but don't let that stop you from moving in!

Life in Duboce Triangle

Still wondering whether it is worth to rent an apartment here? Duboce Triangle has the best of both worlds. This tiny residential neighborhood is absolutely relaxing most of the time. Yet, there is no way you will miss any entertainment or services. Within Duboce Triangle you will find grocery stores, a fruit and veggie market, a couple of dive bars and plenty of attractive, unassuming cafes where you can indulge in the legendary San Francisco cafe culture, soaking the sun on a street-side table in warmer months.

Otherwise, the neighborhood sits on the crossroads of several bigger areas and high streets so once you walk out of it, which takes a few minutes as it is relatively small, you can find a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment offers in the perimeter. Everything is right at your fingertips!

If you are planning to commute around town or just want to have the reassurance of being connected to the rest of the city, you should definitely consider picking an apartment to rent in the area. Trust the San Francisco MUNI to get you anywhere from Duboce Triangle. The neighborhood is very well served by several under and overground lines calling at stops on the northern edge of the triangle. The K, L , M and J lines all go through the area.

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CADaly City, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAAlameda, CASouth San Francisco, CAPacifica, CA
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAEmeryville, CAAlbany, CARichmond, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASan Bruno, CAMill Valley, CACorte Madera, CAMillbrae, CABurlingame, CAEl Cerrito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketMission DistrictTenderloin
Lower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights
Mission DoloresWestern Addition

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley