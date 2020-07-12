184 Apartments for rent in Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA
When the earthquake of 1906 hit and ravaged San Francisco, the tiny neighborhood now known as Duboce Triangle, was given the name Tent City as numerous citizens whose houses were destroyed put up tents and makeshift shelters in the area.
Its current name, however, comes from Victor Duboce, a veteran of the Spanish-American war who was responsible for creating the public park at the heart of this tiny inner-city neighborhood. Also, if you check on the map, you see that Duboce Triangle has a precise triangular shape formed by the streets that mark its borders, i.e. Duboce, Market and Castro streets. Today the relaxing park created by Duboce remains a favorite of locals and their dogs, all of whom take life leisurely enjoying the green stretches, the unassuming cafes dotting the neighborhood and the exquisitely beautiful Victorian houses which offer a wide choice of homey rental apartments.
Duboce Triangle is dominated by quaint and beautiful Victorian rental houses lining relaxing and quiet streets. Prices in the neighborhood vary greatly for a one-bedroom property -- sticker shock is a given. Take your time to look around carefully as in this part of San Francisco you stand a real chance of snatching a bargain with so many elegant Victorian beauties hidden in a fantastic, yet overlooked neighborhood. As it is not that popular, you will have less competition for your desired flat. Still, be prepared with all the usual paperwork and try to get a viewing arranged as soon as you spot a new advert for a cozy rental. Being the first in line and having everything prepared will improve of your chances of moving in real fast. Since Duboce Triangle is a neighborhood, it doesn't offer much when it comes to sub-neighborhoods but don't let that stop you from moving in!
Still wondering whether it is worth to rent an apartment here? Duboce Triangle has the best of both worlds. This tiny residential neighborhood is absolutely relaxing most of the time. Yet, there is no way you will miss any entertainment or services. Within Duboce Triangle you will find grocery stores, a fruit and veggie market, a couple of dive bars and plenty of attractive, unassuming cafes where you can indulge in the legendary San Francisco cafe culture, soaking the sun on a street-side table in warmer months.
Otherwise, the neighborhood sits on the crossroads of several bigger areas and high streets so once you walk out of it, which takes a few minutes as it is relatively small, you can find a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment offers in the perimeter. Everything is right at your fingertips!
If you are planning to commute around town or just want to have the reassurance of being connected to the rest of the city, you should definitely consider picking an apartment to rent in the area. Trust the San Francisco MUNI to get you anywhere from Duboce Triangle. The neighborhood is very well served by several under and overground lines calling at stops on the northern edge of the triangle. The K, L , M and J lines all go through the area.