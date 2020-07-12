184 Apartments for rent in Duboce Triangle, San Francisco, CA

Still wondering whether it is worth to rent an apartment here? Duboce Triangle has the best of both worlds. This tiny residential neighborhood is absolutely relaxing most of the time. Yet, there is no way you will miss any entertainment or services. Within Duboce Triangle you will find grocery stores, a fruit and veggie market, a couple of dive bars and plenty of attractive, unassuming cafes where you can indulge in the legendary San Francisco cafe culture, soaking the sun on a street-side table in warmer months.

Otherwise, the neighborhood sits on the crossroads of several bigger areas and high streets so once you walk out of it, which takes a few minutes as it is relatively small, you can find a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment offers in the perimeter. Everything is right at your fingertips!

If you are planning to commute around town or just want to have the reassurance of being connected to the rest of the city, you should definitely consider picking an apartment to rent in the area. Trust the San Francisco MUNI to get you anywhere from Duboce Triangle. The neighborhood is very well served by several under and overground lines calling at stops on the northern edge of the triangle. The K, L , M and J lines all go through the area.