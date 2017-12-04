LP1 Research - #939

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Wonderful updated 1 bed, 1 bath unit with a brand new bath, updated kitchen, new flooring and Laundry en suite. Upstairs units also feature cozy balconies and storage closets. Be the first to see this unit before it is gone!

Come see this newly rehabbed east Phoenix community, featuring Quartz counters, stainless appliances, brand new baths, all solid surface flooring AND LAUNDRY IN EVERY UNIT. Located on 32 St, less than a mile from the 202 freeway convenient to everywhere.



Contact Anytime to schedule an Appointment to view.