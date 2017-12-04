All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

LP1 Research - #939

1916 North 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 North 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Wonderful updated 1 bed, 1 bath unit with a brand new bath, updated kitchen, new flooring and Laundry en suite. Upstairs units also feature cozy balconies and storage closets. Be the first to see this unit before it is gone!
Come see this newly rehabbed east Phoenix community, featuring Quartz counters, stainless appliances, brand new baths, all solid surface flooring AND LAUNDRY IN EVERY UNIT. Located on 32 St, less than a mile from the 202 freeway convenient to everywhere.

Contact Anytime to schedule an Appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #939 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #939 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #939 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #939's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #939 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #939 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #939 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #939 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does LP1 Research - #939 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #939 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #939 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #939 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #939 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #939 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #939 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #939 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #939 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #939 has units with dishwashers.
