Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar green community guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Enter Avalon. Avalon apartments are located in the heart of East Camelback so you can continue your lifestyle close to work while enjoying the conveniences of the neighborhood. Plus, our pet friendly amenities sweeten the deal. Tour our spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans set among beautifully landscaped grounds. Experience all of this with the appliances and finishes you demand. Experience Avalon.