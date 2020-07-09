Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage cc payments concierge

Proxy 333 Apartment Homes combines style, substance, and sustainability for a low-maintenance and convenient way of life. This stunning industrial-inspired apartment community offers large apartments, modern amenities, and a prime location close to downtown Phoenix. If you’re in the market for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, check out Proxy 333.



Your studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment is complete with updated fixtures and finishes, a spacious lounge area, a private patio, and impressive attention to detail. Whether you love to cook or resort to heating up leftover restaurant meals, you’ll appreciate the gourmet kitchen with more than enough counter space, custom cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and a center island that can double as a breakfast bar. The open concept floor plan allows the kitchen to flow effortlessly into the lounge area, a perfect set up if you love to entertain. The spacious lounge areas feature plush carpeting, a warm color scheme, large windows, and