Proxy 333
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Proxy 333

333 E McKinley St · (602) 313-0139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 E McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 501 · Avail. Sep 27

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 473 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 536 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Proxy 333.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
concierge
Proxy 333 Apartment Homes combines style, substance, and sustainability for a low-maintenance and convenient way of life. This stunning industrial-inspired apartment community offers large apartments, modern amenities, and a prime location close to downtown Phoenix. If you’re in the market for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, check out Proxy 333.

Your studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment is complete with updated fixtures and finishes, a spacious lounge area, a private patio, and impressive attention to detail. Whether you love to cook or resort to heating up leftover restaurant meals, you’ll appreciate the gourmet kitchen with more than enough counter space, custom cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and a center island that can double as a breakfast bar. The open concept floor plan allows the kitchen to flow effortlessly into the lounge area, a perfect set up if you love to entertain. The spacious lounge areas feature plush carpeting, a warm color scheme, large windows, and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Proxy 333 have any available units?
Proxy 333 has 4 units available starting at $1,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Proxy 333 have?
Some of Proxy 333's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Proxy 333 currently offering any rent specials?
Proxy 333 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Proxy 333 pet-friendly?
Yes, Proxy 333 is pet friendly.
Does Proxy 333 offer parking?
Yes, Proxy 333 offers parking.
Does Proxy 333 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Proxy 333 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Proxy 333 have a pool?
Yes, Proxy 333 has a pool.
Does Proxy 333 have accessible units?
No, Proxy 333 does not have accessible units.
Does Proxy 333 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Proxy 333 has units with dishwashers.
