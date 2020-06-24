Rent Calculator
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM
905 W. Helena Dr.
905 West Helena Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
905 West Helena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOUR BEDROOM WITH A POOL!! - HURRY TO THIS ONE! Four bedroom with a fenced pool on a large corner lot!Nice eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar! 2-car garage!
(RLNE4148393)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 W. Helena Dr. have any available units?
905 W. Helena Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 905 W. Helena Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
905 W. Helena Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W. Helena Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 W. Helena Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 905 W. Helena Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 905 W. Helena Dr. offers parking.
Does 905 W. Helena Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 W. Helena Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W. Helena Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 905 W. Helena Dr. has a pool.
Does 905 W. Helena Dr. have accessible units?
No, 905 W. Helena Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 905 W. Helena Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 W. Helena Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 W. Helena Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 W. Helena Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
