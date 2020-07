Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to Monterey Village Apartment Homes! Our Phoenix apartments are a unique gated community with breathtaking views and all the luxuries you have been searching for! Monterey Village is centrally located offering easy access to all that the city has to offer. Located just minutes from ASU, downtown Phoenix and downtown Tempe, excitement and entertainment are yours for the taking when you live at Monterey Village. Stop by today and see why our residents LOVE living with us! For more information about Monterey Village Apartments for rent in Phoenix, Arizona please contact us today!