Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8726 W Encanto Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8726 W Encanto Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8726 W Encanto Blvd
8726 West Encanto Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8726 West Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Westridge Shadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5 Bedrooms !! 2.5 Baths - Almost 2100 Sq Ft - Great Floorplan - Huge Yard - Remodeled Kitchen - Tile Floors - Easy access to Cardinals Stadium & New Outlet Mall - Pet Friendly (on approval)No Vicious/Aggressive Breed Dogs - No Cats - Renters Insurance Required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8726 W Encanto Blvd have any available units?
8726 W Encanto Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8726 W Encanto Blvd have?
Some of 8726 W Encanto Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8726 W Encanto Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8726 W Encanto Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 W Encanto Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8726 W Encanto Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8726 W Encanto Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8726 W Encanto Blvd does offer parking.
Does 8726 W Encanto Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8726 W Encanto Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 W Encanto Blvd have a pool?
No, 8726 W Encanto Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8726 W Encanto Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8726 W Encanto Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 W Encanto Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8726 W Encanto Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College