845 E Cochise Dr Unit A

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded town-home is in a fantastic location right around the corner from North Mountain and Pointe at Tapatio. Gorgeous community with mature landscaping, large grassy areas, mountain views and pool. Inside the home you'll find laminate and tile flooring, custom paint, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms with modern vanities and a tile shower. This community is very popular, so contact us today! 2 PETS MAX, UNDER 35 LBS.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer/trash. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.