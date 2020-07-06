All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

845 E Cochise Dr Unit A

845 E Cochise Dr · No Longer Available
Location

845 E Cochise Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded town-home is in a fantastic location right around the corner from North Mountain and Pointe at Tapatio. Gorgeous community with mature landscaping, large grassy areas, mountain views and pool. Inside the home you'll find laminate and tile flooring, custom paint, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and updated bathrooms with modern vanities and a tile shower. This community is very popular, so contact us today! 2 PETS MAX, UNDER 35 LBS.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer/trash. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A have any available units?
845 E Cochise Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A have?
Some of 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
845 E Cochise Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A offer parking?
No, 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A has a pool.
Does 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 E Cochise Dr Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

