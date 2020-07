Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Welcome to CIRQ 44, an apartment community in Phoenix located near everywhere you want to be. CIRQ 44 has a floor plan to fit every lifestyle, from efficient studio apartments to gorgeous penthouses with stunning panoramic views of the Arizona mountains. You can let your imagination soar as you enjoy CIRQ 44's incredible amenity package, including our resort-inspired pool, resident movie theater, vibrant clubhouse, and cyber lounge. Located on the border of metro Phoenix and Tempe, CIRQ 44 is only blocks from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. With so much within reach, the only limit is your imagination! Contact us today to schedule a personal tour of your new home.