Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access package receiving bbq/grill coffee bar e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Newly-renovated apartments, breathtaking views, and incredible location; you can find it all at Pointe at South Mountain! Come home to our gorgeous apartments featuring wood-style flooring, energy efficient appliances, modern light fixtures, and full-size washers and dryers in every home. Look outside your window and you'll enjoy some of the most picturesque views in all of Phoenix! Our community is bordered by the Arizona Grand Golf Course and only minutes away from the South Mountain Preserve. Our amazing location perks don't end there; hop on the 10 Freeway and you'll have immediate access to Arizona Mills mall, IKEA, Lifetime Fitness, Sky Harbor Internationl Airport and dozens of other eateries and entertainment hot-spots. Contact our leasing team and let us show you how you can upgrade your lifestyle at Pointe at South Mountain!