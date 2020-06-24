All apartments in Phoenix
812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:32 PM

812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

812 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a covered patio. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
