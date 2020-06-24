812 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a privacy fence, and a covered patio. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!