Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

The Place At Wickertree Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
20003 N 23rd Ave · (602) 362-4658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20003 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 25

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 264 · Avail. now

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 392 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 271 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 263 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 822 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Place At Wickertree Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
The Wickertree Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Ideally located in a prime area in north Phoenix, Arizona, our community is surrounded by stores and restaurants offering an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Paradise Valley Community College and ASU West are also close by as well as Interstate 17 and Loop 101, making accessing all parts of the valley a breeze. Wickertree is proud to offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with private balconies or patios, well-equipped gourmet kitchens, and air conditioning. Our community includes a variety of on-site recreational amenities, where you can play basketball, entertain family and friends at the clubhouse, or just relax by the pool. Come tour our community or visit our photo gallery and discover the life and value you've been looking for...

Checkout our YouTube Channel!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1.5months rent or EDeposit $125-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight or breed restriction
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Place At Wickertree Apartments have any available units?
The Place At Wickertree Apartments has 19 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Place At Wickertree Apartments have?
Some of The Place At Wickertree Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Place At Wickertree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Place At Wickertree Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Place At Wickertree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Place At Wickertree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Place At Wickertree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Place At Wickertree Apartments offers parking.
Does The Place At Wickertree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Place At Wickertree Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Place At Wickertree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Place At Wickertree Apartments has a pool.
Does The Place At Wickertree Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Place At Wickertree Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Place At Wickertree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Place At Wickertree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
