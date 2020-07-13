The Place At Wickertree Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

The Wickertree Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved. Ideally located in a prime area in north Phoenix, Arizona, our community is surrounded by stores and restaurants offering an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Paradise Valley Community College and ASU West are also close by as well as Interstate 17 and Loop 101, making accessing all parts of the valley a breeze. Wickertree is proud to offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with private balconies or patios, well-equipped gourmet kitchens, and air conditioning. Our community includes a variety of on-site recreational amenities, where you can play basketball, entertain family and friends at the clubhouse, or just relax by the pool. Come tour our community or visit our photo gallery and discover the life and value you've been looking for...



Checkout our YouTube Channel!