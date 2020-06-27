All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

6814 N 30TH Avenue

6814 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6814 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 N 30TH Avenue have any available units?
6814 N 30TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 N 30TH Avenue have?
Some of 6814 N 30TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 N 30TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6814 N 30TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 N 30TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6814 N 30TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6814 N 30TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 6814 N 30TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6814 N 30TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 N 30TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 N 30TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6814 N 30TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6814 N 30TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6814 N 30TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 N 30TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 N 30TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
