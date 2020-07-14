Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Presidio North.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
courtyard
internet access
Location is key when searching for your new apartment home. Presidio North offers you the luxury of living in a quiet residential atmosphere located close to major employers, shopping malls, schools, restaurants and two major interstates. Come tour our spacious one and two bedroom apartments. Our community provides management by a team of professionals committed to high standards and excellence. When luxury and location are important to you, remember Presidio North. Stop by today and make Presidio North your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 carport per home, open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Presidio North have any available units?
Presidio North has 11 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Presidio North have?
Some of Presidio North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Presidio North currently offering any rent specials?
Presidio North is not currently offering any rent specials.