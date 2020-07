Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments conference room courtyard fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

There's luxury living, and then there is Roosevelt Row Apartment Homes. If you’re seeking an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s one of the newest, most modern and luxurious apartments in the area, come and check out our community. Centrally located near the heart of downtown, Roosevelt Row will redefine the way you think about apartment living. If you've been looking for a way to combine an active lifestyle with five-star amenities and an unbeatable location, you'll find it at Roosevelt Row.



With more than a dozen unique floor plans to choose from, Roosevelt Row offers stylish studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. We understand that the kitchen is the heart of the home, which is why every apartment in Roosevelt Row has an impressive and spacious gourmet kitchen. From the energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances to the modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stunning tile backsplash options, you will fall in love with the way the kitchen brings a sense of style and soph