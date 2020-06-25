All apartments in Phoenix
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6 W Palm Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

6 W Palm Lane

6 W Palm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6 W Palm Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Willo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Introducing the Arris, Incredible brownstone residences in the heart of Phoenix. The private residence offers 5224 sf of luxury living, soaring ceilings, mulitiple outdoor patios and 2 rooftop terraces. Enter from the charming entry courtyard into the large foyer and office or enter from the private, attached 2 car garage. Gracious living spaces on each floor, all easily accessed with a large commercial size private elevator. The Arris offers a true lock and leave lifestyle just across the street from the Phoenix Art Museum, the Heard Museum, adjacent to light rail and walkable to dozens of restaurants and cafes. Luxury living in vibrant urban setting. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 W Palm Lane have any available units?
6 W Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 W Palm Lane have?
Some of 6 W Palm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 W Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6 W Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 W Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6 W Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6 W Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6 W Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 6 W Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 W Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 W Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 6 W Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6 W Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 6 W Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6 W Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 W Palm Lane has units with dishwashers.
