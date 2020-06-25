6 W Palm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Introducing the Arris, Incredible brownstone residences in the heart of Phoenix. The private residence offers 5224 sf of luxury living, soaring ceilings, mulitiple outdoor patios and 2 rooftop terraces. Enter from the charming entry courtyard into the large foyer and office or enter from the private, attached 2 car garage. Gracious living spaces on each floor, all easily accessed with a large commercial size private elevator. The Arris offers a true lock and leave lifestyle just across the street from the Phoenix Art Museum, the Heard Museum, adjacent to light rail and walkable to dozens of restaurants and cafes. Luxury living in vibrant urban setting. Don't miss this amazing opportunity!