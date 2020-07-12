/
317 Apartments for rent in Willo, Phoenix, AZ
51 Units Available
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,240
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1092 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
1 Unit Available
2302 N CENTRAL Avenue
2302 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this Penthouse View! Newer Wood floor coming in .....
1 Unit Available
535 W. Thomas Rd
535 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban living with stylish modern floor plan. A prefect central hub to almost every venue. Amazing view of the city and mountains. Everything is close: business district,restaurants,hiking, airport, convention center, airport and downtown.
1 Unit Available
17 W VERNON Avenue
17 West Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown living at its finest in this luxury condo in the heart of the city with fabulous north views from every room.
Results within 1 mile of Willo
20 Units Available
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,216
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1052 sqft
Casual yet sophisticated. Urban yet intimate. Circa Central Avenue is the newest contemporary midrise residential development in Phoenix's central corridor, offering the perfect balance between work and play.
22 Units Available
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1462 sqft
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
20 Units Available
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1474 sqft
Luxury lofts near U of A Downtown campus and City of Phoenix Biomedical. Features granite counters, walk-in closets and more. Community is packed with amenities, including yoga, age room, gym. Pet friendly.
87 Units Available
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
33 Units Available
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,040
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1103 sqft
Welcome home to Roosevelt Square Apartment Homes, perfectly located in the arts district of downtown Phoenix.
78 Units Available
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,460
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
10 Units Available
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1103 sqft
Recently opened residential community in Phoenix's downtown art district. Rooftop deck with city views, a pool, yoga classes, and a pet washing station. Units feature washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.
6 Units Available
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,025
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
739 sqft
Located close to shopping, golf and dining in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Residents can take advantage of covered lot, pool and extra storage. Units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
87 Units Available
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,365
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
996 sqft
In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive Two Months Free! Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
21 Units Available
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,375
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
7 Units Available
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1198 sqft
Lavish and convenient, this community offers high-end design: white-washed oak cabinets, self-cleaning ovens and vaulted ceilings, just to name a few. Large, sparkling pool and hot tub, gym, and social clubhouse.
36 Units Available
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1930 sqft
New apartment community in the heart of Phoenix, steps from bus and light rail. Walk to dining, entertainment, shopping. On-site beer garden, fenced dog run and dog wash, demonstration kitchen. One- and two-bedroom units.
12 Units Available
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
999 sqft
Choose from three spacious layouts. Amenities include designer kitchen cabinets and counters and new appliances. Located just blocks away from the light rail, Phoenix Central Library and Phoenix Art Museum.
7 Units Available
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,300
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1093 sqft
Sophisticated luxury community in Downtown Phoenix. Enjoy the iLuminate Art Gallery and cyber cafe on-site. Air conditioned apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, flush mount cabinetry, and wood-inspired flooring.
51 Units Available
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,175
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1104 sqft
Luxurious units have top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded features, and unique layouts. Located in Midtown Phoenix, close to coffee shops, light rail, and restaurants. Community includes fitness center, pool, and TV lounge.
16 Units Available
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,349
844 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1140 sqft
Downtown Phoenix location near Symphony Hall, ASU, parks and numerous historical sites. Units with vaulted ceilings, travertine showers and slate flooring. The community features swimming pools and a hot tub.
1 Unit Available
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and large windows. Ample community amenities, including a courtyard, barbecue grills, and salt water pool. Near the Phoenix Center for the Arts. By the Roosevelt/Central Ave light rail station
143 Units Available
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1168 sqft
Get ready to raise your vibe and embark on a new chapter of your life at CENTRA Midtown Phoenix, a brand-new, modern apartment community in Midtown Phoenix.
10 Units Available
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,199
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1270 sqft
Union @ Roosevelt sits in the heart of the highly revered Downtown Phoenix Art District! We offer unbeatable convenience with the Roosevelt Light Rail Station across the street, and food/beverage and entertainment just footsteps away! We proudly
24 Units Available
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,535
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
