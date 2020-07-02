All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Connect on Union

2311 E Union Hills Dr · (602) 910-2967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2311 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 242 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 250 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,055

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 163 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,140

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 267 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Connect on Union.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Under New Management! Connect on Union is proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. For a great location with beautiful surroundings, come home to Connect on Union Apartment Homes! Located only minutes from schools, shopping, golf, bus lines, and access to SR 51 and Loop 101. Close to Paradise Valley Community College, Paradise Valley Golf Course, and Paradise Valley Hospital. You will be just minutes from work, school, or entertainment. Enjoy lush, green landscapes, and sparkling pools with Ramada’s. Let our friendly staff help you choose your new apartment home today. Join our community today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 o.a.c
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 and $40 for 2.
restrictions: Max weight 50 lbs each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Connect on Union have any available units?
Connect on Union has 6 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Connect on Union have?
Some of Connect on Union's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Connect on Union currently offering any rent specials?
Connect on Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Connect on Union pet-friendly?
Yes, Connect on Union is pet friendly.
Does Connect on Union offer parking?
Yes, Connect on Union offers parking.
Does Connect on Union have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Connect on Union offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Connect on Union have a pool?
Yes, Connect on Union has a pool.
Does Connect on Union have accessible units?
Yes, Connect on Union has accessible units.
Does Connect on Union have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Connect on Union has units with dishwashers.

