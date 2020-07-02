Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

Under New Management! Connect on Union is proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. For a great location with beautiful surroundings, come home to Connect on Union Apartment Homes! Located only minutes from schools, shopping, golf, bus lines, and access to SR 51 and Loop 101. Close to Paradise Valley Community College, Paradise Valley Golf Course, and Paradise Valley Hospital. You will be just minutes from work, school, or entertainment. Enjoy lush, green landscapes, and sparkling pools with Ramada’s. Let our friendly staff help you choose your new apartment home today. Join our community today.