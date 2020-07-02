Amenities
Under New Management! Connect on Union is proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. For a great location with beautiful surroundings, come home to Connect on Union Apartment Homes! Located only minutes from schools, shopping, golf, bus lines, and access to SR 51 and Loop 101. Close to Paradise Valley Community College, Paradise Valley Golf Course, and Paradise Valley Hospital. You will be just minutes from work, school, or entertainment. Enjoy lush, green landscapes, and sparkling pools with Ramada’s. Let our friendly staff help you choose your new apartment home today. Join our community today.