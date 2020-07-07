All apartments in Phoenix
4827 E SHERIDAN Street
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

4827 E SHERIDAN Street

4827 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

4827 East Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely remodeled apartment in great location. Tile throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Stainless Steel appliances and upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen. Bathroom features tiled shower. Washer/Dryer included in unit. Nice sized yard and private off street covered parking make this a can't miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have any available units?
4827 E SHERIDAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have?
Some of 4827 E SHERIDAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 E SHERIDAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4827 E SHERIDAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 E SHERIDAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 4827 E SHERIDAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 4827 E SHERIDAN Street offers parking.
Does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4827 E SHERIDAN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have a pool?
No, 4827 E SHERIDAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have accessible units?
No, 4827 E SHERIDAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4827 E SHERIDAN Street has units with dishwashers.

