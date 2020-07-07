Nicely remodeled apartment in great location. Tile throughout living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Stainless Steel appliances and upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen. Bathroom features tiled shower. Washer/Dryer included in unit. Nice sized yard and private off street covered parking make this a can't miss.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have any available units?
4827 E SHERIDAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4827 E SHERIDAN Street have?
Some of 4827 E SHERIDAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 E SHERIDAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4827 E SHERIDAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.