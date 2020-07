Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access elevator bbq/grill business center carport courtyard internet cafe tennis court

Escape to Capri on Camelback. Our community puts you in the heart of it all. Venture off to hike Camelback Mountain or bike the canal to Old Town Scottsdale. Paradise Valley is located to the north and Biltmore to the west, so you're surrounded by beauty. Grab a fresh deli sandwich from the market and have lunch at our oversized pool in the sun or under the shade sails. Our Arcadia luxury apartments offer studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans with an onsite fitness center and plenty of space to relax. Our stylish interiors feature new kitchens and plank floors. Fall in love with our pet friendly apartments in Arcadia, AZ that provide the perfect space to fit the luxurious lifestyle of you and your furry friends. Call and schedule a tour today!