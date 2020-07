Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport dog park hot tub online portal package receiving playground

Arcadia on 49th Apartments. From the peaceful courtyards to the beautiful sparkling swimming pools, you'll find easy living at Arcadia on 49th. Arcadia on 49th apartments is convenient to all the fine shops, restaurants, cultural and entertainment activities that make Phoenix one of the country's most popular destinations. New Harkins movie theater and skating rink are close by. Phoenix's central business district is only 15 minutes away on the bus line. Call today to see your new home at Arcadia on 49th.