All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4216 West Royal Palm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4216 West Royal Palm Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4216 West Royal Palm Road

4216 West Royal Palm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4216 West Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,768 sq ft of living space. Features include tiled floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, carport, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 West Royal Palm Road have any available units?
4216 West Royal Palm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 West Royal Palm Road have?
Some of 4216 West Royal Palm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 West Royal Palm Road currently offering any rent specials?
4216 West Royal Palm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 West Royal Palm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 West Royal Palm Road is pet friendly.
Does 4216 West Royal Palm Road offer parking?
Yes, 4216 West Royal Palm Road offers parking.
Does 4216 West Royal Palm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 West Royal Palm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 West Royal Palm Road have a pool?
No, 4216 West Royal Palm Road does not have a pool.
Does 4216 West Royal Palm Road have accessible units?
No, 4216 West Royal Palm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 West Royal Palm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 West Royal Palm Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College